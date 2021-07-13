These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of July 13, 2021

by SquallSnake on July 13, 2021
Xbox sale green
Contents

The following Xbox games are discounted through July 19, 2021.

Xbox One:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
2DarkXbox One, Xbox Series X|S90%Spotlight Sale
9 Monkeys of ShaolinXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Family Time Sale
A Hat In TimeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Adventure Time: Pirates of the EnchiridionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Family Time Sale
Agent A: A Puzzle In DisguiseXbox One X Enhanced80%DWG*
American Ninja Warrior: ChallengeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Family Time Sale
ARCADE GAME SERIES: DIG DUGXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Family Time Sale
ARCADE GAME SERIES: GALAGAXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Family Time Sale
ARCADE GAME SERIES: Ms. PAC-MANXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Family Time Sale
ARCADE GAME SERIES: PAC-MANXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Family Time Sale
Ary and the Secret of SeasonsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Family Time Sale
Battle Worlds: KronosXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Family Time Sale
BATTLESHIPXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Family Time Sale
Beast QuestXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Family Time Sale
Ben 10Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Family Time Sale
Ben 10: Power TripXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Family Time Sale
BLACKHOLE: Complete EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Spotlight Sale
Blood Bowl 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%DWG*
Blood Bowl 2: Legendary EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%DWG*
Bomber CrewXbox One X Enhanced90%Spotlight Sale
Borderlands: Game Of The Year EditionXbox One X Enhanced67%DWG*
Bound By FlameXbox One Backward Compatible80%DWG*
BQM – BlockQuest MakerXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Call of CthulhuXbox One X Enhanced75%DWG*
Call of Juarez GunslingerXbox One Backward Compatible65%DWG*
Call of Juarez: Bound in BloodXbox One Backward Compatible50%DWG*
Call of Juarez: The CartelXbox One Backward Compatible75%DWG*
CAN ANDROIDS PRAY: BLUEXbox One X Enhanced65%Spotlight Sale
Carnival GamesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Family Time Sale
Cartoon Network: Battle CrashersXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Family Time Sale
Children Of ZodiarcsXbox Play Anywhere60%DWG*
Clouds & Sheep 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S90%Family Time Sale
Color Symphony 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!!Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*
Crayola ScootXbox One X Enhanced80%Family Time Sale
Crazy Sports BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Family Time Sale
Crazy Strike Bowling EXXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%Family Time Sale
CryogearXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
DAKAR 18Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Family Time Sale
Dandara: Trials of Fear EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S65%Spotlight Sale
DCL-The GameXbox One X Enhanced40%Family Time Sale
de BlobXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Family Time Sale
de Blob 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Family Time Sale
Dead by Daylight: Silent Hill EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%DWG*
Dead By Daylight: Special EditionXbox Game Pass50%DWG*
Degrees Of SeparationXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Family Time Sale
Disneyland AdventuresXbox Game Pass60%Family Time Sale
Doug Hates His JobXbox One X Enhanced60%Spotlight Sale
Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ EditionXbox One X Enhanced85%Family Time Sale
Dragon Ball Xenoverse Super BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Family Time Sale
DreamWorks Dragons Dawn Of New RidersXbox One X Enhanced70%Family Time Sale
Dynamite Fishing – World GamesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Family Time Sale
EffieXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%DWG*
Faery: Legends of AvalonXbox One Backward Compatible80%DWG*
Family FeudXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Family Time Sale
FAST & FURIOUS CROSSROADS: Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Family Time Sale
For Honor – Complete EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%DWG*
For Honor – Marching Fire EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%DWG*
For Honor – Standard EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*
For Honor – Year 3 PassAdd-On70%DWG*
Get Over HereXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Spotlight Sale
Ghost of a TaleXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
Ghostbusters: The Video Game RemasteredXbox One X Enhanced60%Family Time Sale
Gigantosaurus The GameXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Family Time Sale
Goosebumps: The GameXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Family Time Sale
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Great White Shark Card BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S55%DWG*
Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Family Time Sale
HellbreachersSmart Delivery30%Spotlight Sale
Hotel Transylvania 3: Monsters OverboardXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Family Time Sale
Ice Age Scrat’s Nutty AdventureXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Family Time Sale
JoyBits All-in-One Mega BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
Jumanji: The Video GameXbox One X Enhanced60%Family Time Sale
Jump Force – Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Family Time Sale
Just Dance 2021Optimized For Xbox Series X|S60%Family Time Sale
Katamari Damacy REROLLXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Family Time Sale
Kick it, Bunny!Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%DWG*
LEGO BatmanXbox One Backward Compatible60%Family Time Sale
LEGO Batman 2: DC Super HeroesXbox One Backward Compatible50%Family Time Sale
LEGO Batman 3: Beyond GothamXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Family Time Sale
LEGO Batman 3: Season PassAdd-On75%Family Time Sale
LEGO CITY UndercoverXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Family Time Sale
LEGO DC Super-VillainsXbox One X Enhanced75%Family Time Sale
LEGO DC Super-Villains Season PassAdd-On75%Family Time Sale
LEGO Marvel Super HeroesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Family Time Sale
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2Xbox One X Enhanced75%Family Time Sale
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Season PassAdd-On70%Family Time Sale
LEGO Marvel’s AvengersXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Family Time Sale
LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Season PassAdd-On60%Family Time Sale
LEGO Star Wars: The Force AwakensXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Family Time Sale
LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Season PassAdd-On60%Family Time Sale
LEGO The HobbitXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Family Time Sale
Let’s Sing 2020Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Family Time Sale
Let’s Sing 2021Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Family Time Sale
Let’s Sing 2021 Platinum EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Family Time Sale
Let’s Sing Country – Platinum EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Family Time Sale
Let’s Sing QueenXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Family Time Sale
Lock’s QuestXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Family Time Sale
Lost Words: Beyond the PageXbox One, Xbox Series X|S20%Family Time Sale
Marvel Vs Capcom: InfiniteXbox Play Anywhere75%Family Time Sale
Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite – Deluxe EditionXbox Play Anywhere60%Family Time Sale
Mega Man 11Xbox One X Enhanced50%Family Time Sale
Mega Man 30th Anniversary BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S33%Family Time Sale
Mega Man Legacy CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Family Time Sale
Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo PackXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Family Time Sale
Mega Man Legacy Collection 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Family Time Sale
Mega Man X Legacy CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Family Time Sale
Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Family Time Sale
Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Family Time Sale
Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%Family Time Sale
Mighty No. 9Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Family Time Sale
Monopoly DealXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Family Time Sale
Monopoly Family Fun PackXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Family Time Sale
Monster Energy Supercross 2 – Special EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%Family Time Sale
Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2Xbox One X Enhanced80%Family Time Sale
MotoGP 17Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Family Time Sale
Motorbike Racing BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Family Time Sale
MudRunnerXbox One X Enhanced70%DWG*
MudRunner – American Wilds EditionXbox One X Enhanced65%DWG*
MudRunner – American Wilds ExpansionAdd-On60%DWG*
Mushroom QuestXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Spotlight Sale
Mushroom SaviorXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Spotlight Sale
MXGP ProXbox One X Enhanced75%Family Time Sale
My Hero One’s JusticeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Family Time Sale
NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vol 1Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Family Time Sale
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm LegacyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Family Time Sale
NBA 2K Playgrounds 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Family Time Sale
Nickelodeon: Kart RacersXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Family Time Sale
Nidhogg 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Spotlight Sale
No Man’s SkyXbox Game Pass50%Family Time Sale
One Piece World Seeker Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Family Time Sale
One Piece: Burning BloodXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Family Time Sale
Outbreak: EpidemicXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Outward: The Adventurer BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S55%DWG*
PAC-MAN 256Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Family Time Sale
PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure BayXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Family Time Sale
Paw Patrol: On A RollXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Family Time Sale
PikunikuXbox Game Pass75%Family Time Sale
Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2EA Play80%Family Time Sale
Plants vs. Zombies: Battle For NeighborvilleEA Play80%Family Time Sale
Power Rangers: Battle for the GridXbox Game Pass40%Family Time Sale
Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Super EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Family Time Sale
Project CARS 2Xbox One X Enhanced85%Family Time Sale
Project CARS 3 Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Family Time Sale
Projection: First LightXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
Pure Farming 2018Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Family Time Sale
Pure Farming 2018 Digital Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Family Time Sale
Purple Chicken SpacemanXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Family Time Sale
Puyo Puyo Tetris 2Smart Delivery50%Family Time Sale
R.B.I. Baseball 21Optimized For Xbox Series X|S33%DWG*
Race With RyanXbox One X Enhanced70%Family Time Sale
Rapala Fishing: Pro SeriesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Family Time Sale
Rapala Fishing: Pro Series – Lake Okeechobee Pack DLCAdd-On75%Family Time Sale
RIDEXbox One, Xbox Series X|S90%Family Time Sale
RiskXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Family Time Sale
Rock Band 4 Rivals BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Family Time Sale
Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & BoulderXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial80%Family Time Sale
Rush: A DisneyPixar AdventureXbox Game Pass60%Family Time Sale
Rusty Spout Rescue AdventureXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Spotlight Sale
SEGA Genesis ClassicsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Family Time Sale
Shotgun FarmersXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Family Time Sale
Slay The SpireXbox Game Pass50%DWG*
Space Hulk: TacticsXbox One X Enhanced75%DWG*
Speed LimitXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%DWG*
SpitlingsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Family Time Sale
Squad KillerXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Spotlight Sale
Stones of the RevenantXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
Street Fighter 30th Anniversary CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Family Time Sale
StriderXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Family Time Sale
Stunt Kite PartyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Family Time Sale
Styx: Master of ShadowsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
Tembo The Badass ElephantXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial70%Family Time Sale
The AssemblyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Spotlight Sale
The Crew 2 Gold EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%DWG*
The Darkside DetectiveXbox One, Xbox Series X|S20%DWG*
The Darkside Detective – Series EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S20%DWG*
The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the DarkXbox One, Xbox Series X|S20%DWG*
The Disney Afternoon CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Family Time Sale
The LEGO Movie VideogameXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Family Time Sale
The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video GameXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Family Time Sale
Train Sim World 2: Arosalinie: Chur – ArosaAdd-On35%Spotlight Sale
Train Sim World 2: Clinchfield Railroad: Elkhorn – DanteAdd-On35%Spotlight Sale
Train Sim World 2: Hauptstrecke München – AugsburgAdd-On40%Spotlight Sale
TRANSFORMERS: BATTLEGROUNDSXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Family Time Sale
Trivial Pursuit Live!Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Family Time Sale
Trollhunters: Defenders of ArcadiaXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Family Time Sale
Tyd wag vir NiemandXbox Play Anywhere60%Spotlight Sale
Ultimate Marvel Vs CAPCOM 3Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Family Time Sale
Unbox: Newbie’s AdventureXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial70%Family Time Sale
UNO Ultimate EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Family Time Sale
Unravel TwoEA Play80%Family Time Sale
WeaklessXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
Wheel of FortuneXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Family Time Sale
Woodle Tree AdventuresXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Spotlight Sale
WWE 2K Battlegrounds Digital Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
YesterMorrowXbox One X Enhanced40%DWG*
Yonder: The Cloud Catcher ChroniclesXbox Play Anywhere60%Family Time Sale
Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal CollectionXbox Game Pass60%Family Time Sale
ŌKAMI HDXbox One X Enhanced50%Family Time Sale

Xbox 360:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
Alone In The DarkGames On Demand70%DWG*
ArcaniAGames On Demand70%DWG*
Bound by FlameBackward Compatible80%DWG*
Call of Juarez Bound in BloodBackward Compatible50%DWG*
Call of Juarez CartelBackward Compatible75%DWG*
Faery: Legends of AvalonBackward Compatible80%DWG*
LEGO BatmanBackward Compatible75%Family Time Sale
LEGO Batman 2: DC Super HeroesBackward Compatible50%Family Time Sale
Sphinx & the Cursed MummyBackward Compatible75%DWG*
Zombie Driver HDGames On Demand70%DWG*
