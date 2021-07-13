These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of July 13, 2021

The following Xbox games are discounted through July 19, 2021.
Xbox One:
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|2Dark
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|90%
|Spotlight Sale
|9 Monkeys of Shaolin
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|67%
|Family Time Sale
|A Hat In Time
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Family Time Sale
|Agent A: A Puzzle In Disguise
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|DWG*
|American Ninja Warrior: Challenge
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Family Time Sale
|ARCADE GAME SERIES: DIG DUG
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Family Time Sale
|ARCADE GAME SERIES: GALAGA
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Family Time Sale
|ARCADE GAME SERIES: Ms. PAC-MAN
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Family Time Sale
|ARCADE GAME SERIES: PAC-MAN
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Family Time Sale
|Ary and the Secret of Seasons
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Family Time Sale
|Battle Worlds: Kronos
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Family Time Sale
|BATTLESHIP
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Family Time Sale
|Beast Quest
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Family Time Sale
|Ben 10
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Family Time Sale
|Ben 10: Power Trip
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Family Time Sale
|BLACKHOLE: Complete Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Blood Bowl 2
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|DWG*
|Blood Bowl 2: Legendary Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|DWG*
|Bomber Crew
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|90%
|Spotlight Sale
|Borderlands: Game Of The Year Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|DWG*
|Bound By Flame
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|80%
|DWG*
|BQM – BlockQuest Maker
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|DWG*
|Call of Cthulhu
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG*
|Call of Juarez Gunslinger
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|65%
|DWG*
|Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG*
|Call of Juarez: The Cartel
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG*
|CAN ANDROIDS PRAY: BLUE
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|65%
|Spotlight Sale
|Carnival Games
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Family Time Sale
|Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Family Time Sale
|Children Of Zodiarcs
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|60%
|DWG*
|Clouds & Sheep 2
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|90%
|Family Time Sale
|Color Symphony 2
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!!
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|DWG*
|Crayola Scoot
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Family Time Sale
|Crazy Sports Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Family Time Sale
|Crazy Strike Bowling EX
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|35%
|Family Time Sale
|Cryogear
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|DWG*
|DAKAR 18
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|85%
|Family Time Sale
|Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|65%
|Spotlight Sale
|DCL-The Game
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|Family Time Sale
|de Blob
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Family Time Sale
|de Blob 2
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Family Time Sale
|Dead by Daylight: Silent Hill Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|DWG*
|Dead By Daylight: Special Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|DWG*
|Degrees Of Separation
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Family Time Sale
|Disneyland Adventures
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|Family Time Sale
|Doug Hates His Job
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|85%
|Family Time Sale
|Dragon Ball Xenoverse Super Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|85%
|Family Time Sale
|DreamWorks Dragons Dawn Of New Riders
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Family Time Sale
|Dynamite Fishing – World Games
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Family Time Sale
|Effie
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|DWG*
|Faery: Legends of Avalon
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|80%
|DWG*
|Family Feud
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Family Time Sale
|FAST & FURIOUS CROSSROADS: Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Family Time Sale
|For Honor – Complete Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG*
|For Honor – Marching Fire Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG*
|For Honor – Standard Edition
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|DWG*
|For Honor – Year 3 Pass
|Add-On
|70%
|DWG*
|Get Over Here
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|Ghost of a Tale
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG*
|Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Family Time Sale
|Gigantosaurus The Game
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Family Time Sale
|Goosebumps: The Game
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Family Time Sale
|Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Great White Shark Card Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|55%
|DWG*
|Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Family Time Sale
|Hellbreachers
|Smart Delivery
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|Hotel Transylvania 3: Monsters Overboard
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Family Time Sale
|Ice Age Scrat’s Nutty Adventure
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Family Time Sale
|JoyBits All-in-One Mega Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|DWG*
|Jumanji: The Video Game
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Family Time Sale
|Jump Force – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Family Time Sale
|Just Dance 2021
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Family Time Sale
|Katamari Damacy REROLL
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|67%
|Family Time Sale
|Kick it, Bunny!
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|35%
|DWG*
|LEGO Batman
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|Family Time Sale
|LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|50%
|Family Time Sale
|LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Family Time Sale
|LEGO Batman 3: Season Pass
|Add-On
|75%
|Family Time Sale
|LEGO CITY Undercover
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Family Time Sale
|LEGO DC Super-Villains
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Family Time Sale
|LEGO DC Super-Villains Season Pass
|Add-On
|75%
|Family Time Sale
|LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Family Time Sale
|LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Family Time Sale
|LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Season Pass
|Add-On
|70%
|Family Time Sale
|LEGO Marvel’s Avengers
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Family Time Sale
|LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Season Pass
|Add-On
|60%
|Family Time Sale
|LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Family Time Sale
|LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Season Pass
|Add-On
|60%
|Family Time Sale
|LEGO The Hobbit
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Family Time Sale
|Let’s Sing 2020
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|Family Time Sale
|Let’s Sing 2021
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|Family Time Sale
|Let’s Sing 2021 Platinum Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|Family Time Sale
|Let’s Sing Country – Platinum Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|Family Time Sale
|Let’s Sing Queen
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|Family Time Sale
|Lock’s Quest
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Family Time Sale
|Lost Words: Beyond the Page
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|20%
|Family Time Sale
|Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|75%
|Family Time Sale
|Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|60%
|Family Time Sale
|Mega Man 11
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Family Time Sale
|Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|33%
|Family Time Sale
|Mega Man Legacy Collection
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Family Time Sale
|Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Family Time Sale
|Mega Man Legacy Collection 2
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Family Time Sale
|Mega Man X Legacy Collection
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Family Time Sale
|Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Family Time Sale
|Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Family Time Sale
|Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|35%
|Family Time Sale
|Mighty No. 9
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Family Time Sale
|Monopoly Deal
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Family Time Sale
|Monopoly Family Fun Pack
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Family Time Sale
|Monster Energy Supercross 2 – Special Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Family Time Sale
|Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Family Time Sale
|MotoGP 17
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Family Time Sale
|Motorbike Racing Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Family Time Sale
|MudRunner
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|DWG*
|MudRunner – American Wilds Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|65%
|DWG*
|MudRunner – American Wilds Expansion
|Add-On
|60%
|DWG*
|Mushroom Quest
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Mushroom Savior
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|MXGP Pro
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Family Time Sale
|My Hero One’s Justice
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|85%
|Family Time Sale
|NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vol 1
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Family Time Sale
|Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Family Time Sale
|NBA 2K Playgrounds 2
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Family Time Sale
|Nickelodeon: Kart Racers
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Family Time Sale
|Nidhogg 2
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|No Man’s Sky
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Family Time Sale
|One Piece World Seeker Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Family Time Sale
|One Piece: Burning Blood
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|85%
|Family Time Sale
|Outbreak: Epidemic
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|DWG*
|Outward: The Adventurer Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|55%
|DWG*
|PAC-MAN 256
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Family Time Sale
|PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Family Time Sale
|Paw Patrol: On A Roll
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Family Time Sale
|Pikuniku
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Family Time Sale
|Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2
|EA Play
|80%
|Family Time Sale
|Plants vs. Zombies: Battle For Neighborville
|EA Play
|80%
|Family Time Sale
|Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
|Xbox Game Pass
|40%
|Family Time Sale
|Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Super Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|Family Time Sale
|Project CARS 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|85%
|Family Time Sale
|Project CARS 3 Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Family Time Sale
|Projection: First Light
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG*
|Pure Farming 2018
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|67%
|Family Time Sale
|Pure Farming 2018 Digital Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Family Time Sale
|Purple Chicken Spaceman
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Family Time Sale
|Puyo Puyo Tetris 2
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Family Time Sale
|R.B.I. Baseball 21
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|33%
|DWG*
|Race With Ryan
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Family Time Sale
|Rapala Fishing: Pro Series
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Family Time Sale
|Rapala Fishing: Pro Series – Lake Okeechobee Pack DLC
|Add-On
|75%
|Family Time Sale
|RIDE
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|90%
|Family Time Sale
|Risk
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Family Time Sale
|Rock Band 4 Rivals Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|Family Time Sale
|Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|80%
|Family Time Sale
|Rush: A DisneyPixar Adventure
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|Family Time Sale
|Rusty Spout Rescue Adventure
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|SEGA Genesis Classics
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Family Time Sale
|Shotgun Farmers
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|25%
|Family Time Sale
|Slay The Spire
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|DWG*
|Space Hulk: Tactics
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG*
|Speed Limit
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|DWG*
|Spitlings
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Family Time Sale
|Squad Killer
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|Stones of the Revenant
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|DWG*
|Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Family Time Sale
|Strider
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Family Time Sale
|Stunt Kite Party
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Family Time Sale
|Styx: Master of Shadows
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Tembo The Badass Elephant
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|70%
|Family Time Sale
|The Assembly
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|67%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Crew 2 Gold Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|DWG*
|The Darkside Detective
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|20%
|DWG*
|The Darkside Detective – Series Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|20%
|DWG*
|The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|20%
|DWG*
|The Disney Afternoon Collection
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Family Time Sale
|The LEGO Movie Videogame
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Family Time Sale
|The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Family Time Sale
|Train Sim World 2: Arosalinie: Chur – Arosa
|Add-On
|35%
|Spotlight Sale
|Train Sim World 2: Clinchfield Railroad: Elkhorn – Dante
|Add-On
|35%
|Spotlight Sale
|Train Sim World 2: Hauptstrecke München – Augsburg
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|TRANSFORMERS: BATTLEGROUNDS
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Family Time Sale
|Trivial Pursuit Live!
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Family Time Sale
|Trollhunters: Defenders of Arcadia
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Family Time Sale
|Tyd wag vir Niemand
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Ultimate Marvel Vs CAPCOM 3
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Family Time Sale
|Unbox: Newbie’s Adventure
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|70%
|Family Time Sale
|UNO Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Family Time Sale
|Unravel Two
|EA Play
|80%
|Family Time Sale
|Weakless
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|DWG*
|Wheel of Fortune
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Family Time Sale
|Woodle Tree Adventures
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|85%
|Spotlight Sale
|WWE 2K Battlegrounds Digital Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|DWG*
|YesterMorrow
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|DWG*
|Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|60%
|Family Time Sale
|Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|Family Time Sale
|ŌKAMI HD
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Family Time Sale
Xbox 360:
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|Alone In The Dark
|Games On Demand
|70%
|DWG*
|ArcaniA
|Games On Demand
|70%
|DWG*
|Bound by Flame
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|DWG*
|Call of Juarez Bound in Blood
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG*
|Call of Juarez Cartel
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG*
|Faery: Legends of Avalon
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|DWG*
|LEGO Batman
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Family Time Sale
|LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Family Time Sale
|Sphinx & the Cursed Mummy
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG*
|Zombie Driver HD
|Games On Demand
|70%
|DWG*
