These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of January 12, 2021

by SquallSnake on January 12, 2021
The following Xbox games are discounted through January 18, 2021.

Xbox One:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
1979 Revolution: Black FridayXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Spotlight Sale
39 Days to MarsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S33%DWG*
America’s Greatest Game Shows: Wheel of Fortune & Jeopardy!Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S65%DWG*
AnoxemiaXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Spotlight Sale
Antiquia LostXbox One X Enhanced40%DWG*
BATTLESHIPXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
BoggleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
Bound By FlameXbox One Backward Compatible80%DWG*
BQM – BlockQuest MakerXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
CartoXbox Game Pass20%DWG*
Chess UltraXbox One X Enhanced60%Spotlight Sale
Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!!Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*
Demon’s CrystalsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Spotlight Sale
Double CrossXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Spotlight Sale
Doug Hates His JobXbox One X Enhanced50%Spotlight Sale
Genetic DisasterXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%DWG*
Hasbro Family Fun PackXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%DWG*
Hasbro Family Fun Pack Conquest EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%DWG*
Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%DWG*
LA CopsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
Lake RiddenXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
Marenian Tavern Story: Patty And The Hungry GodXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%DWG*
Mars: War LogsXbox One Backward Compatible80%DWG*
Marvellous Journeys BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*
Metamorphosis: Xbox EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Monopoly PlusXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%DWG*
New Super Lucky’s TaleXbox Game Pass30%DWG*
Outbreak: EpidemicXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
OVERPASSXbox One, Xbox Series X|S65%DWG*
OVERPASS Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S65%DWG*
Pity PitXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Spotlight Sale
Professional Farmer 2017 – Gold EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Spotlight Sale
Rabbids Invasion : The Interactive TV ShowXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial75%DWG*
Rabbids Invasion – Gold EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*
Realms of Arkania: Blade of DestinyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Spotlight Sale
Realms of Arkania: Star TrailXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Spotlight Sale
Red DeathXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Spotlight Sale
RICOXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Rico – Breakout BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
RiskXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
Rocket WarsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Spotlight Sale
ScrabbleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%DWG*
Styx: Shards of DarknessXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%DWG*
SUPERHOTXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
The Adventures of 00 DillyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
The Wolf Among UsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Transport Giant: Gold EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Spotlight Sale
Trivial Pursuit Live!Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
Tyd wag vir NiemandXbox Play Anywhere50%DWG*
Undead HordeXbox One X Enhanced65%Spotlight Sale
UNOXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial50%DWG*
Verlet SwingXbox One X Enhanced70%DWG*
Warhammer Pack: Hack and SlashXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%DWG*
Warhammer: ChaosbaneXbox One X Enhanced70%DWG*
Warhammer: Chaosbane Magnus EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%DWG*
Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S33%DWG*
Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition Xbox OneXbox One, Xbox Series X|S33%DWG*
X-Morph: DefenseXbox One X Enhanced75%Spotlight Sale
Zombie VikingsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale

Xbox 360:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
Bound by FlameBackward Compatible80%DWG*
Mars: War LogsBackward Compatible80%DWG*
MotoGP 14Games On Demand90%DWG*
MXGP – The Official Motocross VideogameGames On Demand90%DWG*
