These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of January 12, 2021

The following Xbox games are discounted through January 18, 2021.
Xbox One:
Content Title Content Type Discount Notes 1979 Revolution: Black Friday Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale 39 Days to Mars Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% DWG* America’s Greatest Game Shows: Wheel of Fortune & Jeopardy! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% DWG* Anoxemia Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale Antiquia Lost Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG* BATTLESHIP Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG* Boggle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG* Bound By Flame Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG* BQM – BlockQuest Maker Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG* Carto Xbox Game Pass 20% DWG* Chess Ultra Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight Sale Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG* Demon’s Crystals Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Spotlight Sale Double Cross Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale Doug Hates His Job Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale Genetic Disaster Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% DWG* Hasbro Family Fun Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG* Hasbro Family Fun Pack Conquest Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG* Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG* LA Cops Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale Lake Ridden Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG* Marenian Tavern Story: Patty And The Hungry God Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% DWG* Mars: War Logs Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG* Marvellous Journeys Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG* Metamorphosis: Xbox Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG* Monopoly Plus Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG* New Super Lucky’s Tale Xbox Game Pass 30% DWG* Outbreak: Epidemic Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG* OVERPASS Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% DWG* OVERPASS Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% DWG* Pity Pit Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale Professional Farmer 2017 – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale Rabbids Invasion : The Interactive TV Show Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 75% DWG* Rabbids Invasion – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG* Realms of Arkania: Blade of Destiny Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale Realms of Arkania: Star Trail Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale Red Death Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale RICO Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG* Rico – Breakout Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG* Risk Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG* Rocket Wars Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale Scrabble Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 35% DWG* Styx: Shards of Darkness Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG* SUPERHOT Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG* The Adventures of 00 Dilly Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale The Wolf Among Us Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG* Transport Giant: Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale Trivial Pursuit Live! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG* Tyd wag vir Niemand Xbox Play Anywhere 50% DWG* Undead Horde Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Spotlight Sale UNO Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 50% DWG* Verlet Swing Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG* Warhammer Pack: Hack and Slash Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG* Warhammer: Chaosbane Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG* Warhammer: Chaosbane Magnus Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG* Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 33% DWG* Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% DWG* X-Morph: Defense Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale Zombie Vikings Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale
Xbox 360:
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|Bound by Flame
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|DWG*
|Mars: War Logs
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|DWG*
|MotoGP 14
|Games On Demand
|90%
|DWG*
|MXGP – The Official Motocross Videogame
|Games On Demand
|90%
|DWG*