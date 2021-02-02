These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of February 2, 2021

The following Xbox games are discounted through February 9, 2021.
Xbox One:
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|9 Monkeys of Shaolin
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|9th Dawn III
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|MP Madness Sale
|A Hat In Time
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|MP Madness Sale
|ADIOS Amigos
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|MP Madness Sale
|Agents of Mayhem
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|85%
|Publisher Sale
|Agents of Mayhem – Total Mayhem Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|85%
|Publisher Sale
|Agony
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Anti Hero Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|DWG*
|Aqua Moto Racing Utopia
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|MP Madness Sale
|Ara Fell: Enhanced Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Anime Month Sale
|Armello
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|MP Madness Sale
|Ash of Gods: Redemption
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
|Smart Delivery
|33%
|Spotlight Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gold Edition
|Smart Delivery
|33%
|Spotlight Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate Edition
|Smart Delivery
|33%
|Spotlight Sale
|Attack on Titan 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|Anime Month Sale
|Attack on Titan 2 Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|Anime Month Sale
|Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30%
|Anime Month Sale
|Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle Upgrade Pack
|Add-On
|30%
|Anime Month Sale
|Axis Football 2020
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|25%
|MP Madness Sale
|Banner of the Maid
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|35%
|Anime Month Sale
|Banner of the Maid – The Oriental Pirate
|Add-On
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|Bartlow’s Dread Machine
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|DWG*
|Batman: The Enemy Within – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|DWG*
|Beat Me!
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|MP Madness Sale
|Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Anime Month Sale
|Boom Ball 3 for Kinect
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Boomerang Fu
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|35%
|MP Madness Sale
|Brawlout Standard Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|MP Madness Sale
|Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead
|Smart Delivery
|35%
|DWG*
|Bunny Parking
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|MP Madness Sale
|Cake Bash
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|25%
|MP Madness Sale
|Caretaker Game
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|CarX Drift Racing Online
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|35%
|MP Madness Sale
|Chickens Madness
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|MP Madness Sale
|Citadel: Forged With Fire
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|MP Madness Sale
|Clumsy Rush
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30%
|DWG*
|Code Vein
|Xbox Game Pass
|67%
|Anime Month Sale
|Code Vein Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|Anime Month Sale
|Colt Canyon
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|MP Madness Sale
|Conan Exiles
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|MP Madness Sale
|Control – Xbox Series X|S
|Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|Crawl
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|MP Madness Sale
|Crossout – Iron Shield Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|MP Madness Sale
|Crossout — Arsonist pack
|Add-On
|50%
|MP Madness Sale
|DAKAR 18
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Dangerous Driving
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|MP Madness Sale
|Dead Island Definitive Collection
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Dead Island Definitive Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Dead Island Retro Revenge
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Deadlight: Director’s Cut
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Disco Dodgeball – REMIX
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|MP Madness Sale
|Distrust
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Don’t Starve Together: Console Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|MP Madness Sale
|Door Kickers: Action Squad
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|MP Madness Sale
|Dragon Ball FighterZ
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|85%
|Anime Month Sale
|Dragon Ball FighterZ – Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|85%
|Anime Month Sale
|Dragon Ball Xenoverse
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Anime Month Sale
|Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|85%
|Anime Month Sale
|Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Anime Month Sale
|Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Anime Month Sale
|Dreamfall Chapters
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Dunk Lords
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|MP Madness Sale
|Escape Dead Island
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Faeria
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|33%
|MP Madness Sale
|Far-Out
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|DWG*
|Firefighters: Airport Fire Department
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|FLYING TIGERS: SHADOWS OVER CHINA
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|67%
|MP Madness Sale
|Football, Tactics & Glory
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|MP Madness Sale
|For The King
|Xbox Game Pass
|70%
|MP Madness Sale
|Friday The 13th: The Game
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|MP Madness Sale
|Full Metal Furies
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|75%
|MP Madness Sale
|Fury Unleashed
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|MP Madness Sale
|Gaijin Charenji 1 : Kiss or Kill
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Gang Beasts
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|MP Madness Sale
|Georifters
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|DWG*
|Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Great White Shark Card Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|55%
|DWG*
|Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|MP Madness Sale
|Hammerwatch
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|MP Madness Sale
|Homefront: The Revolution
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Homefront: The Revolution ‘Freedom Fighter’ Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|85%
|Publisher Sale
|Hover
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|MP Madness Sale
|Hunt: Showdown
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Hunt: Showdown – Blood and Bone Bundle
|Add-On
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Hunt: Showdown – Double or Nothing
|Add-On
|55%
|Publisher Sale
|Hunt: Showdown – Gunslingers Bundle
|Add-On
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Hunt: Showdown – Master Hunter Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|55%
|Publisher Sale
|Hunt: Showdown – The Bayou Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|55%
|Publisher Sale
|Hunt: Showdown – The Seekers Bundle
|Add-On
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Hunt: Showdown – The Uncanny Bundle
|Add-On
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|HyperBrawl Tournament
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|MP Madness Sale
|HyperDot
|Xbox Game Pass
|33%
|MP Madness Sale
|I AM THE HERO
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Ikenfell
|Xbox Game Pass
|25%
|DWG*
|INDIE BUNDLE: Shiness and Seasons after Fall
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|DWG*
|It’s Quiz Time
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|MP Madness Sale
|Jump Force
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Anime Month Sale
|Jump Force – Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Anime Month Sale
|Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|DWG*
|Killer Is Dead
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Kingdom Come: Deliverance
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Kingdom Come: Deliverance – A Woman’s Lot
|Add-On
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Kingdom Come: Deliverance – DLC Collection
|Add-On
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Royal Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Knight Squad
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|MP Madness Sale
|Kona
|Xbox Game Pass
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|L.A. Noire
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG*
|Let’s Sing 2020
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Let’s Sing 2021
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|Publisher Sale
|Let’s Sing 2021 Platinum Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|Publisher Sale
|Let’s Sing Country
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Let’s Sing Country – Platinum Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|45%
|Publisher Sale
|Let’s Sing Queen
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|Publisher Sale
|Levelhead
|Xbox Game Pass
|25%
|MP Madness Sale
|Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Little Triangle
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|40%
|MP Madness Sale
|Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|MP Madness Sale
|LUMINES REMASTERED
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|MP Madness Sale
|MageQuit
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|DWG*
|Marooners
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|50%
|MP Madness Sale
|Mega Man 11
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Anime Month Sale
|Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|33%
|Anime Month Sale
|Mega Man Legacy Collection
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Anime Month Sale
|Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Anime Month Sale
|Mega Man Legacy Collection 2
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Anime Month Sale
|Mega Man X Legacy Collection
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Anime Month Sale
|Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Anime Month Sale
|Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Anime Month Sale
|Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|35%
|Anime Month Sale
|Metro 2033 Redux
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Metro Exodus
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Metro Exodus Expansion Pass
|Add-On
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Metro Exodus Gold Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Metro Exodus – Sam’s Story
|Add-On
|55%
|Publisher Sale
|Metro Exodus – The Two Colonels
|Add-On
|55%
|Publisher Sale
|Metro Redux Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Metro Saga Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Metro: Last Light Redux
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Mighty No. 9
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Mighty No. 9 – Ray Expansion
|Add-On
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Mighty No. 9 – Retro Hero
|Add-On
|65%
|Publisher Sale
|Minion Masters – All Masters Upgrade
|Add-On
|50%
|MP Madness Sale
|Minion Masters – Premium Upgrade
|Add-On
|50%
|MP Madness Sale
|Minoria
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|Anime Month Sale
|Monster Energy Supercross 3 – Special Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 3
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Monster Prom: XXL
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|MP Madness Sale
|Morkredd
|Xbox Game Pass
|25%
|MP Madness Sale
|Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
|Smart Delivery
|40%
|DWG*
|Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Add-On Bundle
|Add-On
|40%
|DWG*
|MotoGP 20
|Xbox Game Pass
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Mutant Football League
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|MP Madness Sale
|Mutant Football League – Dynasty Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|MP Madness Sale
|MXGP 2019 – The Official Motocross Videogame
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|My Hero One’s Justice
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Anime Month Sale
|My Hero One’s Justice 2 Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Anime Month Sale
|n Verlore Verstand
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|DWG*
|Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|67%
|Anime Month Sale
|Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Anime Month Sale
|Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Anime Month Sale
|Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|85%
|Anime Month Sale
|Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|MP Madness Sale
|One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Anime Month Sale
|One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|45%
|Anime Month Sale
|One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Anime Month Sale
|Onimusha: Warlords
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Anime Month Sale
|Outbreak Co-Op Collection
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|MP Madness Sale
|Outbuddies DX
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|DWG*
|Outward
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Outward – The Soroboreans
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Overcooked! 2 – Gourment Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|MP Madness Sale
|Overcooked: Gourmet Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|MP Madness Sale
|Override 2: Super Mech League
|Smart Delivery
|20%
|Anime Month Sale
|Override 2: Super Mech League — Ultraman Deluxe Edition
|Smart Delivery
|20%
|Anime Month Sale
|Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Anime Month Sale
|Pinball FX3 – Bethesda Pinball
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Pinball FX3 – The Walking Dead
|Add-On
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|PixARK
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|65%
|MP Madness Sale
|Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2
|EA Play
|75%
|DWG*
|Poker Club
|Smart Delivery
|20%
|MP Madness Sale
|Pool Nation FX
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|65%
|MP Madness Sale
|Pure Pool
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|MP Madness Sale
|Quest Hunter
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|60%
|MP Madness Sale
|Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|DWG*
|Red Faction Geurrilla Re-Mars-tered
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Red Faction II
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Red Rope: Don’t Fall Behind +
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|MP Madness Sale
|Redeemer – Enhanced Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs – Royal Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Relicta
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|RIDE 4
|Smart Delivery
|30%
|Publisher Sale
|RIDE 4 – Special Edition
|Smart Delivery
|35%
|Publisher Sale
|River City Girls
|Xbox Game Pass
|30%
|Anime Month Sale
|Riverbond
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|70%
|MP Madness Sale
|Road Redemption
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|MP Madness Sale
|RogueCube
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|MP Madness Sale
|Runbow
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|MP Madness Sale
|Saints Row 2
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Saints Row IV
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Saints Row IV: Re-Elected
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Saints Row IV: Re-Elected + Gat out of Hell
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Saints Row The Third Remastered
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Saints Row: Gat Out Of Hell
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Saints Row: Gat Out Of Hell
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Saints Row: The Third
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|SAMURAI SHODOWN NEOGEO COLLECTION
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|MP Madness Sale
|Save Your Nuts
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|50%
|MP Madness Sale
|Siegecraft Commander
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|MP Madness Sale
|Skate 3 (Back Compat)
|EA Play
|75%
|DWG*
|Skyforge: Firestarter Collector’s Edition
|Add-On
|25%
|MP Madness Sale
|SNK 40th Anniversary Collection
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|MP Madness Sale
|Snooker Nation Championship
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|65%
|MP Madness Sale
|Space Engineers
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|MP Madness Sale
|Sparkle Unleashed
|Smart Delivery
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Storm Boy
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Stranger Things 3: The Game
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|MP Madness Sale
|Streets of Rage 4
|Xbox Game Pass
|30%
|MP Madness Sale
|Streets of Rogue
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|MP Madness Sale
|Strider
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Anime Month Sale
|Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|DWG*
|Super Blood Hockey
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|MP Madness Sale
|Super Mega Baseball 3
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|40%
|MP Madness Sale
|Super Soccer Blast
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|MP Madness Sale
|Supermarket Shriek
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|40%
|MP Madness Sale
|Surf World Series
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|Swimsanity!
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|25%
|MP Madness Sale
|SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|40%
|Anime Month Sale
|SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|Anime Month Sale
|Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Complete Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Anime Month Sale
|Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Anime Month Sale
|Tannenberg
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|MP Madness Sale
|Tech Glitch
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Jackbox Party Pack 4
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|MP Madness Sale
|The Jackbox Party Pack 5
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|MP Madness Sale
|The Last Campfire
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|DWG*
|The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game – Definitive Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|MP Madness Sale
|The Mean Greens – Plastic Warfare
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG*
|The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|MP Madness Sale
|The Monster Couch Party Pack
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|DWG*
|Thief Simulator
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|35%
|DWG*
|Think of the Children
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|85%
|MP Madness Sale
|This War of Mine: The Little Ones
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Ticket to Ride
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|60%
|MP Madness Sale
|Titanfall 2
|EA Play
|80%
|DWG*
|Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|85%
|DWG*
|ToeJam and Earl: Back in the Groove!
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|MP Madness Sale
|Totally Reliable Delivery Service
|Xbox Game Pass
|67%
|MP Madness Sale
|Tricky Towers
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|MP Madness Sale
|Twin Robots: Ultimate Edition
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|MP Madness Sale
|Unrailed!
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|MP Madness Sale
|Unruly Heroes
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|MP Madness Sale
|Vampyr
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG*
|Verdun
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|MP Madness Sale
|Vosaria: Lair of the Forgotten
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|90%
|DWG*
|War Thunder – Apache Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|MP Madness Sale
|War Thunder – Leopard Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|MP Madness Sale
|Warface – 1,000 Kredits
|Add-On
|25%
|MP Madness Sale
|Warface – 500 Kredits
|Add-On
|25%
|MP Madness Sale
|Wasteland 3 (Xbox One)
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|We Were Here
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|MP Madness Sale
|Windbound
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Woodle Tree 2: Deluxe+
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|MP Madness Sale
|World of Simulators Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|World of Van Helsing: Deathtrap
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|World War Z
|Xbox Game Pass
|70%
|DWG*
|World War Z – Game of the Year Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|DWG*
|World War Z – Marseille Episode DLC
|Add-On
|40%
|DWG*
|World War Z – Season Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG*
|Yet Another Zombie Defense HD
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|MP Madness Sale
|ŌKAMI HD
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Anime Month Sale
Xbox 360:
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|Dead Island
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG*
|Dead Island Riptide
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG*
|Dead Island Riptide – Fashion Victim
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG*
|Dead Island Riptide – Survivor Pack
|Add-On
|80%
|DWG*
|Dead Island – Ryder White
|Add-On
|80%
|DWG*
|Escape Dead Island
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Freefall Racers
|Arcade
|80%
|DWG*
|Killer is Dead
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Let’s Sing And Dance
|Arcade
|80%
|DWG*
|Metro 2033
|Games On Demand
|85%
|DWG*
|Metro: Last Light
|Games On Demand
|85%
|DWG*
|Metro: Last Light – Ranger Mode
|Add-On
|80%
|DWG*
|Metro: Last Light – Season Pass
|Add-On
|80%
|DWG*
|Metro: Last Light – The Chronicles Pack
|Add-On
|80%
|DWG*
|Metro: Last Light – The Developer Pack
|Add-On
|70%
|DWG*
|Metro: Last Light – The Faction Pack
|Add-On
|80%
|DWG*
|Mighty No. 9
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG*
|Red Faction II
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Saints Row 2
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Saints Row IV
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Saints Row – Gangster Pack
|Add-On
|80%
|DWG*
|Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Saints Row: The Third
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Skate 3
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG*
