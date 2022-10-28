These are the free Xbox games for November 2022

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on October 28, 2022
XBOX 360
1
0
previous article
Brick breaker Dungeonoid now available on PS5 and PC
Xbox Games with Gold Nov 2022
Contents

Microsoft announced the following Xbox games will be free to Xbox Gold/Ultimate members for November 2022.

Praetorians – HD Remaster

Rome wasn’t built in a day so lucky for you that Praetorians – HD Remaster is unlocked for an entire month! Set during the era of the Roman Empire, this is a real-time strategy game with over 20 campaign missions. You can play as three different armies – the Gauls, Egyptians, and Roman Legions – across three different lands. Every army has its strengths and weaknesses for you to explore and experience as you also exploit the flaws of your enemies. Use your terrain to your advantage. Battle your way to seize victory and become the Emperor.

Dead End Job

Seems like a lot of those ghosts from October are still hanging around in November, so it’s up to you, Hector Plasm, to strap on your vacuum pack, grab your plasma blaster, and get to work! Dead End Job channels the wild funsanity of Saturday morning cartoons, smashing together ectoplasmic gross-out gags, vibrant boo-tiful art, and slapsticky spooky comedy. It’s a procedurally generated couch co-op that you can play solo or with your Ghoul-B-Gone buddy. Do you have the inner spirit to put all of these pests to rest?

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Sale, Xbox, XBOX 360, XBOX Live, XBOX One, Xbox Series X
NewsXBOX OneXbox Series X
, ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Gas Station Simulator (Xbox One) Review
9.0
9
 
FIFA 23 (PC) Review
9.0
 
Super Jagger Bomb (PS4) Review with stream
3.5
Platforms
 
Dungeonoid
Brick breaker Dungeonoid now available on PS5 and PC
 
Shumi Come Home
Mooneye set to release Shumi Come Home on PC and Switch in Spring 2023
 
Pinball Wizard
Pinball dungeon crawler The Pinball Wizard now available on Switch and PC
 
5
FIFA 23 (PC) Review
 
Perseus Titan Slayer
Hack-and-Slasher Perseus: Titan Slayer coming to PC soon, free trial
View All
Latest News
      
 
Xbox Games with Gold Nov 2022

These are the free Xbox games for November 2022

by SquallSnake on October 28, 2022
Microsoft announced the following Xbox games will be free to Xbox Gold/Ultimate members for November 2022. Praetorians – HD Remaster ($19.99): Available November 1 to 30 Dead End Job ($16.99): Available November 16 to December 15 Praetorians – HD Remaster [...]
1
 
Dungeonoid

Brick breaker Dungeonoid now available on PS5 and PC

by SquallSnake on October 28, 2022
Pixel Bones Studio has announced that Dungeonoid is being released today on Steam and PlayStation 5.  The game is also available on Nintendo Switch. Dungeonoid is a brick breaker with a classic RPG system in which you can play solo or with a friend [...]
5
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!
January 1, 2022
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums