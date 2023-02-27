These are the free Playstation games for March 2023

Sony announced the following Playstation games will be free for PS+ or higher tier subscribers in March 2023.
Battlefield 2042 (PS4/PS5)
Minecraft Dungeons (PS4)
Code Vein (PS4)
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
SquallSnake
About the Author
You might also like
Monster horror fighting game Omen of Sorrow gets official release date for new platforms
EastAsiaSoft announced that horror-themed fighting game Omen of Sorrow is scheduled to release for Nintendo Switch, PS5 and Steam on March 23rd, 2023. Xbox versions will also receive a free update with added story mode content and cross-platform online [...]
Arcade volleyball game Volley Pals coming soon
Volley Pals, an action-packed, modern-style arcade volleyball game, will be available in Early Access on Steam on March 9, on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One on March 10, and on Nintendo Switch on April 6. Volley Pals is a local multiplayer game with [...]
2D pixel platformer Planet Cube: Edge now available
Planet Cube: Edge throws players into a peaceful, cube-shaped world disrupted by an unknown force. While most cubes run to the nearest exit, one square-headed lab technician named Edge finds it in himself to save the world with his abilities to shoot, [...]
Comments