Spica Adventure + Parasol Stars coming to consoles soon

ININ Games and TAITO announced Parasol Superstars, a vibrant bundle uniting two beloved 2D platformers: Spica Adventure and Parasol Stars: The Story of Bubble Bobble III.

Launching digitally on April 14, 2026, for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4|5, and Xbox, Parasol Superstars celebrates a major milestone: the first-ever worldwide console release of Spica Adventure.

To mark this special debut, players can take advantage of a limited-time launch offer: during the first week, the bundle will be available at 20% off, €19.99 / $19.99! The same price as Spica Adventure alone.

Originally exclusive to Japan’s arcades and mobile platforms, Spica Adventure is now stepping into the global spotlight for the very first time.

Join Nico on a colorful, fast-paced journey through imaginative stages packed with quirky enemies and clever challenges. Armed with her versatile parasol, players will need both quick reflexes and strategic thinking to survive.

Inspired by the legendary mechanics of Parasol Stars: The Story of Bubble Bobble III, Nico’s umbrella becomes your ultimate tool!

Key Features:

-Arcade Classic Reborn: Experience a Japan-only title on consoles for the very first time

-A Kaleidoscope of Color: Delightful, vibrant 2D visuals bursting with personality

-Dynamic Parasol Gameplay: Attack, defend, glide, and reflect with a single versatile tool

-Choose Your Path: Explore 28 stages across branching routes for high replayability

-Online Leaderboards: Compete with players around the world for the highest scores

-Legendary Sound: Groove to energetic tracks by TAITO’s iconic sound team, ZUNTATA

Mastering the parasol is key, just like in its cherished predecessor.

But don’t get too comfortable: each stage pushes players to move quickly. Linger too long, and an unstoppable threat will appear, forcing you forward. With branching paths and multiple routes, every decision shapes your journey and replayability.

A Legendary Classic Returns Alongside a New Discovery

While Spica Adventure makes its long-awaited global debut, players can also experience (or rediscover) the timeless charm of Parasol Stars: The Story of Bubble Bobble III, the fan-favorite sequel in the Bubble Bobble universe, already beloved by retro enthusiasts since its modern re-release in 2023.

Together, both titles form the perfect combination of nostalgia and discovery.