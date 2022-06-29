These are the free Playstation games for July 2022

by SquallSnake on June 29, 2022
Playstation 4
PS July 2022
Sony announced the following games will be free to PS+ members.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time | PS4/PS5

An all-new Crash adventure awaits! Dr. Neo Cortex and N. Tropy are back at it again and launching an all-out assault on not just this universe, but the entire multiverse. Wield four powerful guardians of space and time that give Crash and Coco the power to bend the rules of reality and conquer dangerous obstacles in exciting new ways. And you’ll not only play as the wumping, jumping, marsupial duo: experience things from different perspectives with the one and only Dr. Neo Cortex. Play as Crash, Coco, Tawna, Dingodile, or Dr. Neo Cortex and battle bosses such as N. Gin, Louise, Nitrus Brio, and Nefarious Tropy.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan | PS4

In this branching, cinematic horror game from the creator of Until Dawn and The Quarry, five friends set sail on a holiday diving trip that soon changes into something much more sinister. All playable characters can live or die, with the choices you make deciding their fate. Experience your terrifying story alone, with a friend online* or go for safety in numbers with up to five players offline.

Arcadegeddon | PS4/PS5

Gilly, the owner of a local arcade, is trying to save his business from a faceless mega-corporation, Fun Fun Co. …and what better way to stick it to the man than with a brand-spanking-new super game. Unfortunately, the corp gets wind of Gilly’s plan and launches a cyberattack, injecting a virus into the game. Now it’s up to you to rise up and save both the game and the last remaining local arcade in this ever-evolving co-op multiplayer shooter. Offering a mix of PvE and PvP gameplay, you and up to 3 friends online* to explore multiple biomes, compete in mini games, find hidden chests, and battle a crazy cast of enemies and bosses.

