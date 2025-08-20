The Hyperkin Competitor controller is an Xbox controller that looks like a PS controller

Hyperkin Competitor Xbox controller

Earlier this year, Hyperkin announced their upcoming Competitor controller, an Xbox/PC controller designed to look like a PlayStation DualSense. It will be available in October in difference colors and will retail for $50.

More Details:
October 2025 release date.
Release Price: $49.99
Competitor will Launch in Black and White in NA.
Blue, Red and Gold will be released in EU and AU with more details for an NA launch at a later date.

Key Features of the Competitor:
Twin Hall Effect Stick Layout
Hall Effect Impulse Triggers
Separated D-Pad
Durable Membrane Buttons
Anti Friction Gates
Metal Glide Rings
Laser Textured Grip
Two Back Buttons with Back Button Locks
Mic Mute Button
With Low Latency Fast Response Gaming

