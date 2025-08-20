The Hyperkin Competitor controller is an Xbox controller that looks like a PS controller

Earlier this year, Hyperkin announced their upcoming Competitor controller, an Xbox/PC controller designed to look like a PlayStation DualSense. It will be available in October in difference colors and will retail for $50.

More Details:

October 2025 release date.

Release Price: $49.99

Competitor will Launch in Black and White in NA.

Blue, Red and Gold will be released in EU and AU with more details for an NA launch at a later date.

Key Features of the Competitor:

Twin Hall Effect Stick Layout

Hall Effect Impulse Triggers

Separated D-Pad

Durable Membrane Buttons

Anti Friction Gates

Metal Glide Rings

Laser Textured Grip

Two Back Buttons with Back Button Locks

Mic Mute Button

With Low Latency Fast Response Gaming