The Hyperkin Competitor controller is an Xbox controller that looks like a PS controller

Earlier this year, Hyperkin announced their upcoming Competitor controller, an Xbox/PC controller designed to look like a PlayStation DualSense. It will be available in October in difference colors and will retail for $50.
More Details:
October 2025 release date.
Release Price: $49.99
Competitor will Launch in Black and White in NA.
Blue, Red and Gold will be released in EU and AU with more details for an NA launch at a later date.
Key Features of the Competitor:
Twin Hall Effect Stick Layout
Hall Effect Impulse Triggers
Separated D-Pad
Durable Membrane Buttons
Anti Friction Gates
Metal Glide Rings
Laser Textured Grip
Two Back Buttons with Back Button Locks
Mic Mute Button
With Low Latency Fast Response Gaming
Editor in Chief - been writing for mygamer,com for 20+ years. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants. Publisher of obscure gaming content on my YT channel.
- Twitter @ZackGaz
- youtube.com/@ZackGaz
- Personal blog at: https://squallsnake.com/
- BuyMeACoffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/zackgaz
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/squallsnake
- Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/squallsnake7
- I am the EiC of: https://www.MyGamer.com/
Leave a Reply