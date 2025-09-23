The 8 Virtual Boy games NOT coming to Switch Online Classics

Articles Featured
0 241 Views
Virtual Boy Switch Online missing games banner

Nintendo announced that Virtual Boy (1995) games will be coming to the Switch Online Classics service in February 2026. Apparently you will need to buy a $100 mock-VB headset to play these games in 3D. A lower-cost cardboard unit will also be available (but looks really uncomfortable to hold with the Joycons next to your face).

Out of the 22 games released for Nintendo’s red face mask, 14 will be made available on Switch.

This video features the 8 games that will not be included. Will we be missing much? Let me know in the comments.

Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief at  |  + posts

Editor in Chief - been writing for mygamer,com for 20+ years. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants. Publisher of obscure gaming content on my YT channel.

- Twitter @ZackGaz
- youtube.com/@ZackGaz
- Personal blog at: https://squallsnake.com/
- BuyMeACoffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/zackgaz
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/squallsnake
- Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/squallsnake7
- I am the EiC of: https://www.MyGamer.com/

Tagged

Related Articles

Platypus Reclayed

Platypus: Reclayed (XSX) Review

Sep 22, 2025 232 Views
Hot Stakes Casino - American Roulette

Hot Stakes Casino – American Roulette (XSX) Review

Sep 19, 2025 408 Views
Popeye GB link banner

Popeye (GB, 1990) – ENABLE THE LINK CABLE

Sep 18, 2025 558 Views
King of Ping Pong MEGAMIX

King of Ping Pong: MEGAMIX (XSX) Review

Sep 17, 2025 611 Views

No comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 2024 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved. - Music Forums - Horrify - Halo Forums