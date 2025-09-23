The 8 Virtual Boy games NOT coming to Switch Online Classics

Nintendo announced that Virtual Boy (1995) games will be coming to the Switch Online Classics service in February 2026. Apparently you will need to buy a $100 mock-VB headset to play these games in 3D. A lower-cost cardboard unit will also be available (but looks really uncomfortable to hold with the Joycons next to your face).

Out of the 22 games released for Nintendo’s red face mask, 14 will be made available on Switch.

This video features the 8 games that will not be included. Will we be missing much? Let me know in the comments.