Tennis World Tour 2 gets first trailer

by squallsnake on July 3, 2020
NACON and Big Ant Studios revealed the first gameplay video for their new joint project: Tennis World Tour 2. It will release in September on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

After a first successful collaboration with Big Ant on AO Tennis 2, NACON is delighted to continue the partnership with a studio that specializes in sports simulations: “Big Ant is a specialist in sport simulation and the studio shares our gaming vision for what we want to offer tennis fans with the Tennis World Tour franchise. We are delighted to be extending this partnership and to benefit from the expertise of these passionate and talented developers,” said Benoît Clerc, Head of Publishing at NACON.

In Tennis World Tour 2, fans can experience a realistic tennis game that captures all the sport’s unique characteristics and competitiveness. Using feedback from a fan community comprising some 700,000 gamers, many aspects of the game have been redesigned from the ground up. This includes faster gameplay that puts players’ skills and nerves to the test. More animations have also been added, which improves the game’s realism and fluidity.

Big Ant studio also wanted to offer more diverse content for this new game in the series by adding doubles tennis and a new competition that tennis players will be very familiar with: Tie Break Tens. This format consists of short matches where the winner is the first to reach 10 points, ideal for when you want to play intense matches and a quick series of games.

Tennis World Tour 2 will offer the most comprehensive experience:

Highly anticipated new features: the ability to play doubles matches with up to 4 players locally and online, an improved serve system and a new shot timing mechanic

Multiple official stadiums, among them the Manuel Santana court in Madrid and the OWL Arena in Halle

1 new competition format: Tie Break Tens

38 tennis stars: the biggest names are all featured this year, including Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Ashleigh Barty

Multiple game modes: Career, Quick Match, Online, Tournament, Ranked Match and Tie Break Tens – there’s a format to suit every player

With more realistic gameplay and the chance to play as the biggest tennis stars in world-famous competitions, Tennis World Tour 2 is a simulation made to please both tennis fans and demanding gamers. The game will be available in September 2020 on PC and consoles.

