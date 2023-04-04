Tactics Ogre Reborn (PS4) has a grueling, unfair final boss battle

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on April 4, 2023
Playstation 4
0
previous article
Walking’n’Watching simulator Recollection coming to PC soon
Tactics Ogre Reborn final battle banner
Contents

After 70-80 hours of playing through the campaign, without losing a single troop, I managed to reach the final battle in Tactics Ogre: Reborn (PS4, digital version). In order the reach this battle, the player must endure a massive 20+ unending string of fights, each taking at least 30 minutest to complete. While it is possible to exit these Hanging Gardens at any time, the player must replay all the battles if you leave so you better stock up before entering. Seriously, this string of matches might be one of the most grueling in all of gaming.

If you manage to survive this marathon fight sequence, the player is then faced against an impossible final boss battle.

The final boss, which is the lost king who traveled to the demon realm and became a powerful ogre named Dorgalua, summons exact copies of every fighter you bring into battle. Therefore, the more fighters you bring, the more difficult this Part 1 fight will be. As if this wouldn’t be hard enough, the monster has the ability to strike multiple fighters from a great distance all at once for massive damage. Then, he puts a block on the party that doesn’t allow fallen comrades to be revived. The worst part, this ogre has a passive skill that prevents him from taking damage and reflects any damage back upon the attacker (risk management). So not is it not possible to damage the final boss and you get punished as those damage points are reflected upon you! Not sure how it is possible, let alone fun, to damage a boss that is vastly overpower and cannot take damage. Also, the game caps your level at 40 so there is nothing more you can do to prepare for this fight. You cannot grind for levels since there is a level cap.

If you manage to defeat this foe, the 2nd part of the battle is even more ridiculous as he has over 4,000 HP, causes Frightened so your attacks are weak, causes Stun so you cannot perform any actions, and half your squad will start the fight dead since everything continues exactly from the first part of the fight.

This is super frustrating because I just wanted to finish the game and see the ending after playing for 3 days worth of time! Incredibly frustrating and not fun! What an unfair final boss. Why cheese the player after playing for so many hours?! It doesn’t need to be this impossible! Arrggghhhh!!!!

UPDATE
After trying a couple dozen times, I finally manage to beat this final boss and earn that game ending Trophy (not captured on stream here). Holy cow, man! What an impossible fight. Thing is, there was basically no skill involved – it was all luck. I got lucky that he didn’t summon his stupid damage reflecting passive skill and allowed me to damage him as my troops coincidentally were near him. I just focused every possible action on attacking – there was no long game healing tactics with this one. Just attack, attack, attack. That is the only way to do it. I was down to my final troop, Catiua, in the 2nd part of the battle and used the last of her MP to cast a white magic spell to cause 60 damage when he had like 20hp left. Wow. So glad I am done with this now. But then a whole bunch of post-game content becomes available. Unfortunately, I do not have the will to play this after this totally unfair and ridiculous final boss. This has to be one of the most brutal final boss fights in all of gaming.

If you know of any any other final video game boss fight that is as unfair, cheap, and brutal as this one, please leave a comment.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Blog, Featured, Playstation 4, RPG, Switch
BlogFeaturedPS4Switch
, , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
RunBean Galactic (XSX) Review with stream
8.0
4
 
Kraino Origins (Switch) Review
8.5
 
emoji Kart Racer (XSX) Review with stream
4.0
Platforms
 
Recollection
Walking’n’Watching simulator Recollection coming to PC soon
 
Dr Fetus Mean Meat Machine
Dr. Fetus’ Mean Meat Machine demo now available on Steam
 
Formula Retro Racing World Tour
Retro-inspired racer Formula Retro Racing: World Tour now available
 
2021 Moon Escape Gameboy
New Gameboy game 2021: Moon Escape getting physical and digital release
 
Rusted Moss release date
Metroidvania Rusted Moss gets April release date and Soundtrack
View All
Latest News
      
 
Recollection

Walking’n’Watching simulator Recollection coming to PC soon

by SquallSnake on April 4, 2023
Indie game developer and publisher Erik ‘Erkberg’ Schulze (Erkberg Games) announced the upcoming release of his debut game, Recollection, coming to PC via STEAM on April 17th, 2023. Inspired by a past game-jam project (All The Same) that won [...]
3
 
Dr Fetus Mean Meat Machine

Dr. Fetus’ Mean Meat Machine demo now available on Steam

by SquallSnake on April 4, 2023
Thunderful, Headup and Team Meat are offering players their first chance to go hands-on with the next title in the Super Meat Boy universe with a demo for Dr. Fetus’ Mean Meat Machine available now on Steam, GOG and the Epic Games Store. To celebrate the [...]
6
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring – no experience required
January 1, 2023
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2023 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums | Music Forums