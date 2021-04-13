SYNTHETIK 2 coming to Steam Early Access this summer

by SquallSnake on April 13, 2021
PC
5
0
previous article
These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of April 13, 2021 (Spring Sale)
Contents

Flow Fire Games announced a sequel to the Rogue-Lite hit SYNTHETIK.The sequel, SYNTHETIK 2is coming to Steam Early Access, with refined gameplay, a brand-new look bringing an extra dimension, up to 4 player co-op action, modding support, and much more!

SYNTHETIK 2 is an unforgiving tactical shooter rogue-lite where you’ll have to experiment and adapt to defeat the Machine Legion. Experience the next level in gun-play thanks to an all new Tech Framework and Universe Ruleset which adds a new world of possibilities.

Tackle the new threat of powerful Factions, each with their own Technologiesand lethal Arsenals. There are a dizzying number of ways to arm your character and destroy the Machine Legion thanks to new Classescombined with a range of different weapons and items.On top of all this, expect expanded Coopfor up to4 Players, powerful integrated Modding Support, a new Universe Hub, OverhauledGraphics and much more!

Key Features:
–The SYNTHETIK Technology Ruleset V2 brings gameplay to new heights, while a brand new framework opens up tons of new possibilities, further refining the uniquely deep weapon handling mechanics praised by VG24/7and Forbes
–Re-engineered in full 3D from the ground up to add an extra dimension to your unforgiving quest to take down the machine gods
–Near-infinite replay value thanks to a fresh new progression system combined with new randomized environments and unending options on how to arm and upgrade yourself
–Introducing the SYNTHETIK Universe, expanding on the Machine Gods, Technologies, Doctrines and Generals of the various Machine Factions, including our new community, Lore and SYNTHETIK universe hubs!
–Up to 4 player online co-op with full dedicated servers and more focus on tactical coordination and teamplay–Powerful modding capabilities thanks to new ‘Universe
-Edit’ Engine Framework which unlocks our gameplay tech for every player, with content creation tools that work directly within the game

Players will soon get their hands on all this when SYNTHETIK 2 releases into Early Access on Steam this summer.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, PC
News
About the Author
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Rip Them Off (Xbox One) Review
5.0
12
 
Bladed Fury (Xbox One) Review
7.5
 
Say No! More (Switch) Review
8.0
Platforms
 
SYNTHETIK 2 coming to Steam Early Access this summer
 
Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Alliance Preview
 
Puzzle adventure The Last Cube coming to consoles later this year – trailer here
 
The Last Kids on Earth and The Staff of Doom gets launch date and trailer
 
Bouncer Story (PC) Review
View All
Latest News
      
 

SYNTHETIK 2 coming to Steam Early Access this summer

by SquallSnake on April 13, 2021
Flow Fire Games announced a sequel to the Rogue-Lite hit SYNTHETIK.The sequel, SYNTHETIK 2is coming to Steam Early Access, with refined gameplay, a brand-new look bringing an extra dimension, up to 4 player co-op action, modding support, and much more! [...]
5
 

These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of April 13, 2021 (Spring Sale)

by SquallSnake on April 13, 2021
The following Xbox games are discounted through April 19, 2021. Xbox One: Content Title Content Type Discount Notes 11-11 Memories Retold Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Spring Sale 1971 Project Helios Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG* 2Dark Xbox One, Xbox [...]
33
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums