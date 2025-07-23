Sweet Paws: Cozy Offices (XSX) Review

Sweet Paws: Cozy Offices is another low-cost, easy-going, pleasant digital download by EastAsiaSoft.

Using the analog stick as a mouse pointer, the goal is simple – click on all cats hidden throughout isometric environments. Even though the gameplay couldn’t be any more straightforward, there isn’t even any animation, it isn’t without some low-stress challenge. Each room can be viewed from predetermined 45-degree angles. Meaning, some cats are only findable by swinging the camera is certain positions. Then, the player is given the option to control the amount of zoom. Zooming in closely is required to find some of those well-hidden cats as they often are the exact same solid color of their background.

There are dozens of cats to find in each stage. When you first begin, it is easy to spot several cats in an instant. However, when there are only a handful left, it can be a challenge. Thankfully, the game has a built-in hint option. Hitting this button will highlight the lost cat, making it easier to spot. Just keep in mind, this hint system can be used without penalty as the game doesn’t have any scoring system, but it is on a cooldown timer. Sneakily, I found a workaround. In each room is a door that leads to the next stage which can be accessed at any time. If you enter this next room, then re-enter the original room, the cool down timer resets and you can find those last kitties quickly.

It took me a second to realize some parts of the environment are interactive. Meaning, if you click a drawer it will open. If you tap a picture, it will reveal a hidden area. Tapping on that air vent will flip it. So be sure to click on everything because you never know. Sometimes small cats are hidden in cups and blend with the background.

The bright visuals make everything easy to distinguish and provide a soft, friendly tone; it is almost like playing a children’s coloring book. There are also a few spa-like musical tracks. Although the tunes are calming, they awkwardly merge when one tune ends. It isn’t bad, just more noticeable after clearing a few rooms.

My complaints are minor but should be mentioned. First, the room select screen doesn’t indicate which rooms have been cleared. So you need to enter a stage, then back out if it is one you already finished. Plus, sometimes the pointer on the menu select screen gets stuck, preventing you from backing out to the menu. Finally, the lack of replay value is disappointing. Once all the cats have been found, there is no reason to go back. In fact, you cannot replay old stages and there isn’t a delete save file option in-game. Plus, there is some repetition towards the end. For the most part, all stages just reuse assets and you start to learn how the developer is hiding the cat. Yup, I better check this drawer, open that hatch, and I know the orange cat is going to blend in sitting on that orange chair.

Sweet Paws: Cozy Offices is almost like an Unpacking-lite. It is short, sweet, easy to play, and a fast way to boost your Gamerscore by 1,000. I was enjoying my time so much, I wished there was a little more meat on the bone.

Not As Good As: Unpacking

Better Than: playing another Sokoban game

Wait For It: another no-stress, relaxing experience like this for only a few bucks

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

X/Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon or BuyMeACoffee.