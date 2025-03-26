Survivors clone Asgard’s Fall entering Steam EA in April 2025

Assemble Entertainment announced that Asgard’s Fall, the Norse mythology-inspired roguelite action game, officially enters Early Access on April 9, 2025, for €6.99 on Steam ahead of its highly anticipated 2026 release.

Asgard’s Fall is a love letter to Norse mythology that blends “Vampire Survivors”-style action with deep RPG mechanics. Players choose the path of the relentless Warrior, the swift Huntress or the wise Seer, battling relentless waves of mythological foes across the Nine Realms.

With an evolving skill tree, a dynamic ability system, and unique mechanics like the Web of Wyrd, every chaotic run offers new ways to forge your legend. The Warpaint system allows for deep customization, while the Blood Sacrifice mechanic lets players tweak the difficulty for even greater rewards – and huge risks of course. Whether you’re carving through enemies or strategizing your next upgrade, Asgard’s Fall delivers fast-paced action with multi-layered progression systems to keep every run fresh.

Exciting new content for Early Access

4 realms of Norse mythology, each with unique enemies and bosses

3 playable characters (Warrior, Huntress, Seer), each with their own talent tree

50 powerful abilities to unleash

30 knots to place into the Web of Wyrd, making every run unique

44 runes to permanently amplify your character’s strength

12 difficulty modifiers through the Blood Sacrifice system

Survivor-style games feature their fair share of hacking and slashing, but Asgard’s Fall is more than just swinging your axe. While you catch your breath before the next barrage of enemies descends, you can modify your character to ensure that Odin and his council are still quaking in their ethereal boots.