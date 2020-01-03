Super Korotama (PS4) Review

Full Review

Recreating a Japanese arcade game, Super Korotama is easy to pick-up-and-play but will drive you crazy (in a good way) from the seemingly simple challenge. From a flat perspective, the goal is to guide a magnetic ball to a specific hole on the game board by using both analog sticks to tilt a paddle. The challenge starts simple enough but the last handful of stages carry a much higher, but still fair, challenge. Whether you want to play for five minutes or an hour, Super Korotama can easily hold your attention and the player gets better with practice.

To spicy up gameplay, an occasional item will appear on the game board that can both help or hurt the player. For example, the slow down item makes it easier to guide the ball but the speed up unit makes it more difficult. Unfortunately, these items randomly appear so sometimes they pop up right on top of a dummy hole making it inaccessible. Alternatively, sometimes the player will grab items without choice as the ball drops into each stage from the top middle of the screen during each transition, picking up one of these items along the way.

There are ultimately two modes of play. The main mode allows the player to progress from one stage to the next and any stage can be selected from the menu whereas the Arcade mode challenges the player by getting the highest score possible using only one ball. Both modes feature online leaderboards to keep competition fierce and constant. Finishing each stage is a challenge by itself but finishing in a short amount of time adds another layer to the scoring system. The biggest thing to remember is the “separation limit.” This means the tilting board can only be angled so far apart before stopping. It takes some experience but this limit makes gameplay that much more challenging but still fair. Also, if the player performs certain tasks in game, new cosmetic game board skins can be unlocked. For example, I unlocked a cat skin that is totally ridiculous and unnecessary but is pretty awesome.

Super Korotama is a super simple game but features enough depth and addictive qualities to make this a great puzzle game you never played. The best part is, it only costs $4.99 and provides some quality ball rolling entertainment.

Also available on Steam and coming soon to Switch.

