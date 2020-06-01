Spirit of the North (Switch) Review

by squallsnake on June 1, 2020
Switch
4
0
previous article
These are the free PS+ games for June 2020
Contents
Item Reviewed

Spirit of the North (Switch) Review

Author
Positives

I didn’t know foxes can bark

Negatives

Non-interactive environments and linear pathways create a boring experience
Technical issues like constant pop-in takes the user out of the emotional experience it is trying so hard to create

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
4.0
Bottom Line

A good example of a HUD-less, minimalistic emotional adventure title done wrong.

4.0
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

Spirit of the North is a minimalistic adventure game designed in the shadow of titles like Journey, where the focus is placed on visual story telling through navigating a vast, whimsical landscape without dialog, a hud, or enemies to kill.  Sadly, this title misses pretty much every mark on what it sets out to do.

Playing as a fox, the player is left to wander linear pathways filled with nothingness, occasionally stumbling across a mindless puzzle. For example, after walking through a snow covered area for a few minutes, a rotting corpse stands out against the landscape. When the player picks up a wooden staff five feet away and places it by the bones of the creepy skeleton, a new pathway opens for some reason. It is easy to see where the developers were going but the failed execution results in a boring and empty emotional journey when it should have been filled with some special. 

As if navigating a boring environment wasn’t bad enough, technical issues plague the experience from beginning to end. Frames constantly chug and the environment is filled with pop-in at every turn. Also, I am a Y-Axis inverter.  Toggling this option in the main menu doesn’t do anything, most likely an oversight during play testing.

The soundtrack isn’t bad but pretty much everything about the gameplay is.  If you want to experience a stellar emotional journey featuring a four-legged fury friend, you will want to overlook Spirit of the North and play through the stellar Lost Ember instead. 

Also available on PC.

Don’t Forget About: Dune Sea (PC)

Also Play: RiME (if you don’t cry during the ending, you have no soul)

Wait For It: a sequel to Electroplankton

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Adventure, Featured, Reviews, Switch
FeaturedMergeReviewSpirit of the NorthSwitch
, , , ,
About the Author
squallsnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Spirit of the North (Switch) Review
4.0
4
 
Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix (Switch) Review
8.0
 
Cannibal Cuisine (Switch) Review
3.5
Bookmark Me

You need to login or register to bookmark/favorite this content.

Platforms
 
Anthology of Fear – first gameplay footage and free prologue for the new horror game revealed
 
ShellShock Live officially launches 1.0
 
MyGamer Visual Cast: Chex Quest HD (PC)
 
Bartlow’s Dread Machine coming soon to Steam Early Access, X1 later
 
PSO2 getting Hatsune Miku content
View All
Latest News
      
 

These are the free PS+ games for June 2020

by squallsnake on May 29, 2020
Sony announced the following games will be free for PS+ members during June 2020. Star Wars Battlefront 2 Meet your destiny as Luke Skywalker on Death Star II. Get boots on the ground in massive Clone Wars conflicts. Lead the First Order to dominance as [...]
49
 

Anthology of Fear – first gameplay footage and free prologue for the new horror game revealed

by squallsnake on May 28, 2020
Ultimate Games S.A. has published the first gameplay video for Anthology of Fear, a new psychological horror. The release of the game, which will offer many unique elements and three completely different stories, has been scheduled for the second half of [...]
10
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer Is Hiring!!
January 1, 2020
by squallsnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2019 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums