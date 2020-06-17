SONKA ported Duke Nukem 3D to Nintendo Switch – launches next week

As Gearbox just announced, Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour is coming to Nintendo Switch and SONKA ported it!
The port includes everything you could ask from that game:
- motion aiming and kicking,
- online multiplayer, both competitive and campaign co-op,
- actually, “online multiplayer” means online, LAN or ad-hoc,
- HD Rumble,
- performance on par with other “big” consoles,
- full content.
Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour will release 06.23.2020 for $9.99 (with a 50% discount on launch windows).
