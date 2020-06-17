SONKA ported Duke Nukem 3D to Nintendo Switch – launches next week

by squallsnake on June 17, 2020
Switch
5
0
previous article
Xbox games on sale for the week of June 16, 2020
next article
Metroidvania platformer Alwa’s Legacy is out now on Steam and GOG
Contents

As Gearbox just announced, Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour is coming to Nintendo Switch and SONKA ported it!

The port includes everything you could ask from that game:

  • motion aiming and kicking,
  • online multiplayer, both competitive and campaign co-op,
  • actually, “online multiplayer” means online, LAN or ad-hoc,
  • HD Rumble,
  • performance on par with other “big” consoles,
  • full content.

Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour will release 06.23.2020 for $9.99 (with a 50% discount on launch windows).

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
FPS, News, Switch
Duke NukemGearboxNewsSwitch
, , ,
About the Author
squallsnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
House Flipper (Switch) Review
5.5
7
 
Outbuddies DX (Xbox One) Review
7.5
 
Outbreak Epidemic (PC) Review with stream
4.5
Bookmark Me

You need to login or register to bookmark/favorite this content.

Platforms
 
Bounty Battle is sort of the Smash Bros of indie games – trailer here
 
Metroidvania platformer Alwa’s Legacy is out now on Steam and GOG
 
CastleStorm II catapults on PC and consoles end of July
 
Outbreak Epidemic (PC) Review with stream
 
Ironsmith Medieval Simulator has a free prologue on PC
View All
Latest News
      
 

Bounty Battle is sort of the Smash Bros of indie games – trailer here

by squallsnake on June 17, 2020
The perfect way to settle a score is with good old fashioned fisticuffs… and energy beams, swords and undead minions! Merge Games, along with France-based developers Dark Screen Games, are announced that Bounty Battle, the 1-4 player beat-’em-up with [...]
12
 

Metroidvania platformer Alwa’s Legacy is out now on Steam and GOG

by squallsnake on June 17, 2020
Indie developer Elden Pixels has announced that Alwa’s Legacy, the successor to the critically acclaimed 8-bit inspired platformer Alwa’s Awakening, is available now on Steam & GOG for £13.99 / $17.99 / €14.99; with the Nintendo Switch version [...]
10
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer Is Hiring!!
January 1, 2020
by squallsnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2019 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums