SONKA ported Duke Nukem 3D to Nintendo Switch – launches next week

270 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

As Gearbox just announced, Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour is coming to Nintendo Switch and SONKA ported it!

The port includes everything you could ask from that game:

motion aiming and kicking,

online multiplayer, both competitive and campaign co-op,

actually, “online multiplayer” means online, LAN or ad-hoc,

HD Rumble,

performance on par with other “big” consoles,

full content.

Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour will release 06.23.2020 for $9.99 (with a 50% discount on launch windows).