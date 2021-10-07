Sometimes You releasing two puzzle games soon – Energy Cycle and Energy Cycle Edge

by SquallSnake on October 7, 2021
Energy Cycle
Energy Cycle and Energy Cycle Edge coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S this October.

Remastered versions of classic puzzle games. Now you can play them in 4K resolution!

Energy Cycle will be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles on October 20, 2021 for $2.99.

Xbox Series X|S version got -20% discount for everyone during two weeks pre-order period.

Both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of Energy Cycle will be free of charge for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions owners respectively. Xbox Series X|S version is not “Smart Delivery” so you need to find the new version in the store and add it to your library manually.

‘Energy Cycle’ is a puzzle game. When you click each cell on the game field – it changes color, and the colors of adjacent cells horizontally and vertically. Your task to bring all the cells to the same color. Sounds pretty easy, but try to do it!

‘Energy Cycle’ feature three modes for every taste:
– Puzzle (Without timer. Pre-designed puzzles.)
– Time Attack (With timer and scoring. Random puzzles.)
– Infinite Play (Without timer. Like ‘Time Attack’, but you can play it forever.)

Energy Cycle Edge

Energy Cycle Edge will be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles on October 21, 2021 for $4.99.

Xbox Series X|S version got -20% discount for everyone during two weeks pre-order period.
Xbox Series X|S version got -50% discount for owners of Xbox One version (this discount got no time limit).

‘Energy Cycle Edge’ is the sequel to the puzzle game ‘Energy Cycle’. The main idea is the same: when you activate each cell in the game field, it changes the colors of the cell and any adjacent cells in a straight line. Each cell switches between three different colors, and your task is to make them all match the same color.
 
In ‘Energy Cycle Edge’, most part of puzzles are three-dimensional, so you’ll need to monitor the changes of colors within several linked layers, adding a new facet to the familiar gameplay.

Features:
– 44 levels in 4 different sets
– IDM/Ambient soundtrack from different artists
– «Random colors» mode that allows you to go through any level multiple times
– «Classic cells» mode for fans of the original game

