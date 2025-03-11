Soda Drinker Pro is getting a bizarrely unexpected sequel

Soda Drinker fans, get ready to pop open a secret you never knew existed. After rocking consoles and devices from PC, Oculus, Android, Google Cardboard, Xbox One, Kinect, Myomo, Actual Soda, and even the original NES, Soda Drinker Pro is leveling up in a big way. The hidden sequel—more than 100 gigs of pure, unadulterated interactive madness—has arrived as VCTV, short for Vivian Clark TV.

VCTV isn’t something you download—it streams live. Inspired by the secret game hidden within Soda Drinker Pro called Vivian Clark, this new universe is a set of ever-changing interactive shows and experiences. Every broadcast is different, letting the audience steer the action in real-time.

Adding even more fizz to this launch, Aerosmith’s Joey Kramer has not only invested in the project but is also stepping in front of the camera to host his very own show on the network. Joining Joey is an all-star crew including Aaron Bleyaert (Conan, TeamCoco), Kevin Pereria (G4TV), Will Brierly, Sean Baptiste, and Keith Garde—all working together to push the boundaries of interactive entertainment.

Currently, VCTV is streaming 4-6 hours a day, with plans to go 24/7 in the coming months. The network is loaded with secrets and drops new content every week. And for those who create the magic behind the scenes, VCTV’s built-in content attribution system makes sure every contributor gets their fair share of the rewards.

While powered by the innovative tech from DreamKey, this isn’t about the company—it’s about reinventing the Soda Drinker legacy for a new era of live, interactive fun.

Get ready to press play, join the mayhem, and be part of the next upgrade in interactive gaming.