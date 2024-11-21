Slam and Roll is an homage to 90s arcade classics

Indie game developer and publisher KaleidoGames announced November 14th & 15th as the official worldwide release date of Slam and Roll, the studios fun, exciting and action-packed arcade game paying homage to the 90s ‘stage clear’ arcade-type game. The game will be formally available on PC via STEAM and on Nintendo Switch on the 14th and on XBOX the 15th. In Slam and Roll, goofy aliens have set their sights on destroying famous world monuments but a united front with the sports club taking charge is ready to foil their plans. From an initial choice of two exciting playable characters, you are tasked with clearing all the stages across the planet in the game.

Slam and Roll takes place as earth’s monuments are under attack, and the conventional human

arsenal is ineffective against the extraterrestrial invaders. Fortunately, the sports club, armed with magically enhanced sports equipment, is ready to defend the planet. The game includes more than 200+ playable stages to beat full of challenging bosses, puzzles to solve, secret levels to discover, unlockable stages, and bonuses. With a diverse and colorful cast of hilarious and sporty characters, you can play solo or in local co-op with a friend on your quest to save the earth from disaster! Play the classic arcade-mode or try the more contemporary tour-mode suitable to players of all ages and experience levels.

Slam and Roll is a nostalgic tribute to 90s arcade-action and has superior replay-value with is unlockable characters, game modes, secret items, and scattered tour and bonus stages. There are cool online leaderboards with extensive customization to represent players worldwide.

KEY FEATURES

-Classic hardcore arcade-mode or contemporary tour-mode gameplay for everyone with adaptive difficulty for all skill levels.

-Over 200 playable stages with bosses, puzzles, secret levels, unlockable stages, and bonuses.

-A diverse cast of sporty and lively characters to play with.

-Unleash super high Replayability through unlockables: characters, game modes, secret items, scattered tour and bonus stages

-Play solo or in local co-op with a friend – defend the world together.

-Online leaderboards with extensive customization to represent players worldwide.

-Immerse yourself in the authentic Arcade coin-op experience with meticulous design and modernized integration.