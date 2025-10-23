Silver Bullet (Switch) Review

The latest retro-style release published by Flynn’s Arcade, Silver Bullet is another fun, low-cost arcade style experience on Switch. This time, gameplay takes the Wild Guns shooter formula and cuteifies it with a chibi-style visual presentation, smooth frame rate, and responsive controls.

Playing as tiny pixelated Van Helsing, you need to reclaim your captured puppies by shooting throngs of the undead with your various weapons. Instead of running and gunning left to right as a simple platformer, gameplay is all about shooting into the screen while avoiding damage by moving/dashing your little guy on the bottom of the screen. As another comparison, think Sin and Punishment but smaller and simplified.

It is important to remember, this is basically a new arcade game simply placed on a home console. Meaning, the challenge remains purposely high as it was design to steal your virtual quarters. The difficulty is mostly tough but fair but there are some moments of cheap frustration. This can be alleviated with some trial-and-error memorization and muscle memory, but still, it is a tough game. Seeing the end requires dedicated and plenty of practice.

Although the game revolves around shooting into the screen like a shooting gallery, stage design, objectives, and set pieces change every stage. One stage you’ll be shooting up a haunted house, then navigate your way through a stage like Mr. Driller in reverse, then blast your way through a car chase trying to protect your pups, but then shoot up screen-filling bosses. Silver Bullet goes out of its way to be consistently exciting and varied, which is much appreciated.

There are plenty of other elements that add to the fast, fluid gameplay. The special meter builds overtime, new weapons can eventually be unlocked through grinding, and collected coins can be spent to unlock new things. Online leaderboards are also a very welcomed feature. Also, gameplay is constantly buttery smooth, the pixelated art style is well done, and the synth-pop tunes merge well with the overall presentation. Even the glitchy opening loading screen is a nice touch.

I don’t have many negative things to say about Silver Bullet other than I wish it was co-op. It is a quality game built on a solid foundation, I just wish it was possible to blast the undead with a friend. At the same time, this digital download is only $7 and fits firmly inline with all the other Flynn’s Arcade Switch releases such as Donut Dodo, Skies Above, Cash Cow DX, Flora and Fang, Freddy Farmer, Goliath Depot, Murtop, and more.

