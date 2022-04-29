Shooter P3 now available on Switch

135 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

In an avalanche of bullets, enormous explosions, and the most cruelly demanding bosses, you won’t have time to think. Ready? Because we have already started!

SIMPLE CONTROLS, HARDCORE CHALLENGE!

The cosmos must be cleaned of evil and extremely strong forces! Two buttons – that’s all you need to control the spaceship. You have to stay on the move or you won’t shoot, and we all know how it ends…

NO TIME TO BREATHE

An ultra-tough battle for space freedom awaits you. So you have to be prepared for it – prepare your ship and earn new weapons, and even the smallest and darkest corner of space will not be a challenge for you.



AND WHAT YOU LOVE THE MOST

Feel this RETRO vibe that catches the heart of every fan of good old-fashioned vintage games! Gameplay, graphics, soundtrack – everything in P.3 was created as a tribute to classic shmups and bullet hell games.



KEY FEATURES:

– Arcade action and retro vibe

– Easy to learn controls, hard to master gameplay

– 5 Stages with boss fights

– Many upgrades and weapon alternatives

– Old-school graphics and pumping soundtrack