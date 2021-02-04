Shoot 1UP DX Coming to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4

225 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

hoot 1UP DX releases next week, February 11th on PS5 and PS4. Mommy’s Best Games has successfully released Shoot 1UP DX to both Nintendo Switch and Xbox One last year.

Shoot 1UP DX is an award-winning twist on the shmup formula: instead of hoarding each 1UP, you now may play all your ships at the same time. Starting with three ships, players can continue to build an armada of fighters, and deftly blast their way through 8 wild levels of alien forces.

PS4 and PS5 Release February 11th On February 11th, Shoot 1UP DX will be available in the Americas and Europe on Playstation 5 and Playstation 4. Shoot 1UP DX has been remastered, with higher resolution art, new enemies, more levels, and a locked framerate of 60fps.

Key Features for Shoot 1UP DX in 4K