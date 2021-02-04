Shoot 1UP DX Coming to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4

by SquallSnake on February 4, 2021
hoot 1UP DX releases next week, February 11th on PS5 and PS4. Mommy’s Best Games has successfully released Shoot 1UP DX to both Nintendo Switch and Xbox One last year.

Shoot 1UP DX is an award-winning twist on the shmup formula: instead of hoarding each 1UP, you now may play all your ships at the same time. Starting with three ships, players can continue to build an armada of fighters, and deftly blast their way through 8 wild levels of alien forces. 

PS4 and PS5 Release February 11th On February 11th, Shoot 1UP DX will be available in the Americas and Europe on Playstation 5 and Playstation 4. Shoot 1UP DX has been remastered, with higher resolution art, new enemies, more levels, and a locked framerate of 60fps.
Key Features for Shoot 1UP DX in 4K

  • Remastered for 4K resolution at 60 fps with tons of action!
  • 1UPs instantly enter the action!
  • Command up to 30 ships at the same time!
  • 2 player local co-op play for 60 simultaneous player ship insanity!
  • Contract your phalanx to dodge enemy fire, expand your ships to fire the PLASMA AUGER!
  • Weapons upgrade as you collect more ships (And they downgrade when you lose them so stay sharp!)
  • Sacrifice ships for a BULLET-VAPORIZING BOMB which increases in power the more ships you’ve collected!
  • Hardcore? Crank up the difficulty and gameplay speed for THUMB-TWISTING maneuvers!
  • Classic shmup design – 8 levels of alien-fighting action, ready for you to get your revenge!
  • Deluxe Version includes 2 brand new levels, a dozen NEW ENEMIES, bosses, and more!
