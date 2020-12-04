Shoot 1Up DX (Xbox One) Review

Full Review

135 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

First released on Switch about one month ago, Shoot 1Up DX has now been ported to Xbox One. Everything mentioned in my Switch article applies here for this Xbox One version.

To quickly recap the Switch review, the main gimmick behind Shoot 1Up DX is the ship stacking gameplay mechanic. Collecting a 1Up symbol immediately adds a ship to the play field instead of acting as a retry upon death. Skilled players can collect up to 30 ships at once which creates some hectic and impressive scenarios, potentially doubling this number in local co-op mode. Allowing the player to expand and contract the throng of fighter jets also adds to the twitch gameplay while ceasing fire to build a barrier also adds depth and strategy.

The branching paths and short campaign length encourages repeat play-throughs. The Switch had built-in Achievements but the Xbox One version has real Gamerscore adding Achievements with Leaderboard support. The backgrounds are still a little distracting but this modern take on the shooter genre is something fans should try.

Don’t Forget About: the multiplayer free-to-play Aegis Wing (Xbox 360)

Better Than: dying and having to restart

Wait For It: Ikaruga 2

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz