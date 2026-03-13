Shmup Söldner-X 2: Final Prototype Definitive Edition gets Switch release

News Shooters Switch
0 114 Views
Söldner-X 2 Final Prototype Definitive Edition

EastAsiaSoft announced that cult classic side-scrolling shoot’em up Söldner-X 2: Final Prototype Definitive Edition will release for Nintendo Switch on May 14th, available individually on the eShop or bundled with Söldner-X: Himmelsstürmer at a discount. Physical editions of Söldner-X Complete Collection for Nintendo Switch are available for pre-order through online retail partner Playasia, and shipping will coincide with the digital release.

The original Söldner-X: Himmelsstürmer and its sequel Söldner-X 2: Final Prototype Definitive Edition are among the most acclaimed releases in Eastasiasoft Limited’s long history of shoot’em ups. Together, the Söldner-X Complete Collection brings the series’ intense side-scrolling bullet hell action to new players worldwide, including all prior content and updates in a new definitive package. Players will experience a deep sci-fi narrative across dozens of unique stages presented in side-scrolling 2.5D style, earning powerful ship upgrades and chasing high scores along the way.

Söldner-X 2: Final Prototype Definitive Edition is originally developed by SideQuest Studios in direct partnership with global publisher eastasiasoft. Digital pricing for Söldner-X 2: Final Prototype Definitive Edition is set at US$14.99/€14.99, while the bundled Söldner-X Complete Collection will be US$22.99/€22.99. A 10% launch discount will be available for a limited time for both the individual game and the digital bundle. Physical Limited Editions of Söldner-X Complete Collection for Nintendo Switch include both entries on a single game card, manual, 3-disc soundtrack, poster and numbered certificate in a collector’s box. Standard copies are also available for pre-order.

About Söldner-X 2: Final Prototype Definitive Edition
A side-scrolling shooter sensation returns, bigger and bolder than ever before! Blending traditional arcade gameplay with scorching HD visuals and rocking audio presentation, Söldner-X 2: Final Prototype Definitive Edition is laser-focused on bringing everything the genre is known for into the current generation, from its sophisticated sci-fi narrative to strategic weapon juggling and rewarding power-up mechanics inspired by genre classics.

Dynamic score-linked difficulty, a challenge mode that rewards skillful performance with bonus features, devastating limit attacks and a pumping soundtrack with 30 original music pieces are just the beginning. Online scoreboards, stunning weapon and boss effects, rebalanced difficulty and a new gallery mode are now included. This is the ultimate realization of Söldner-X 2, fully revised and reborn!

Key Features:
Master 10 stages of blistering shoot’em up action!
Choose from 3 ships, each tuned for a unique play style.
Take down fierce and gigantic bosses!
Unlock a variety of bonuses, some useful and others purely prestigious.
Discover the brand new gallery mode.
Enjoy HD presentation in 60 fps with almost no load times!

Tagged

Related Articles

Defending Camelot

Defending Camelot is a tower defense title like PvZ

Mar 13, 2026 114 Views
Pizza Slice

Pizza Slice is a Pizzeria management sim

Mar 13, 2026 108 Views
Super Basketball Classics

Acclaim set to release Super Basketball Classics featuring the Harlem Globetrotters

Mar 13, 2026 120 Views
RIFTBREAKER

RIFTBREAKER WORLD EXPANSION IV DETAILS

Mar 13, 2026 109 Views

No comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 2024 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved. - Music Forums - Horrify - Halo Forums