Shmup Söldner-X 2: Final Prototype Definitive Edition gets Switch release

EastAsiaSoft announced that cult classic side-scrolling shoot’em up Söldner-X 2: Final Prototype Definitive Edition will release for Nintendo Switch on May 14th, available individually on the eShop or bundled with Söldner-X: Himmelsstürmer at a discount. Physical editions of Söldner-X Complete Collection for Nintendo Switch are available for pre-order through online retail partner Playasia, and shipping will coincide with the digital release.

The original Söldner-X: Himmelsstürmer and its sequel Söldner-X 2: Final Prototype Definitive Edition are among the most acclaimed releases in Eastasiasoft Limited’s long history of shoot’em ups. Together, the Söldner-X Complete Collection brings the series’ intense side-scrolling bullet hell action to new players worldwide, including all prior content and updates in a new definitive package. Players will experience a deep sci-fi narrative across dozens of unique stages presented in side-scrolling 2.5D style, earning powerful ship upgrades and chasing high scores along the way.

Söldner-X 2: Final Prototype Definitive Edition is originally developed by SideQuest Studios in direct partnership with global publisher eastasiasoft. Digital pricing for Söldner-X 2: Final Prototype Definitive Edition is set at US$14.99/€14.99, while the bundled Söldner-X Complete Collection will be US$22.99/€22.99. A 10% launch discount will be available for a limited time for both the individual game and the digital bundle. Physical Limited Editions of Söldner-X Complete Collection for Nintendo Switch include both entries on a single game card, manual, 3-disc soundtrack, poster and numbered certificate in a collector’s box. Standard copies are also available for pre-order.

About Söldner-X 2: Final Prototype Definitive Edition

A side-scrolling shooter sensation returns, bigger and bolder than ever before! Blending traditional arcade gameplay with scorching HD visuals and rocking audio presentation, Söldner-X 2: Final Prototype Definitive Edition is laser-focused on bringing everything the genre is known for into the current generation, from its sophisticated sci-fi narrative to strategic weapon juggling and rewarding power-up mechanics inspired by genre classics.

Dynamic score-linked difficulty, a challenge mode that rewards skillful performance with bonus features, devastating limit attacks and a pumping soundtrack with 30 original music pieces are just the beginning. Online scoreboards, stunning weapon and boss effects, rebalanced difficulty and a new gallery mode are now included. This is the ultimate realization of Söldner-X 2, fully revised and reborn!

Key Features:

Master 10 stages of blistering shoot’em up action!

Choose from 3 ships, each tuned for a unique play style.

Take down fierce and gigantic bosses!

Unlock a variety of bonuses, some useful and others purely prestigious.

Discover the brand new gallery mode.

Enjoy HD presentation in 60 fps with almost no load times!