Sega Game Gear Master List of Gear-To-Gear Link Cable Supported Games

Released in October 1990, Sega’s Game Gear was their answer to Nintendo’s Gameboy.

In total, there were over 360 games released for the Game Gear with just over 100 supporting the Gear-To-Gear link cable. In other words, nearly 1/3 of all GG games supported multiplayer.

Here are a list of all multiplayer Gear-To-Gear link cable Game Gear games. Also included are alternating hot-seat pass-the-console multiplayer games. Sports titles make up the majority of the list.

I complied this information by looking at the box art for each individual game. For most American releases, there is a 1-player or 2-player icon on the back of most boxes. If it displayed the 2-player icon, I put it on this list.

However, if you notice a game is missing or an error below, be sure to leave a comment or reach out on the socials so the entire gaming community can reference one good list.

UPDATED 2-20-2025

List of Sega Game Gear multiplayer Gear-To-Gear link cable games:

5 in One Fun Pak

Aerial Assault

Arcade Classics

Arch Rivals: The Arcade Game

Ariel: Crystal Densetsu (aka Crystal Warriors)

Ayrton Senna’s Super Monaco GP II

Baku Baku

Batter Up

Berlin The Wall (aka Berlin no Kabe)

Bubble Bobble

Bust-A-Move

Buster Ball

Buster Fight

Choplifter III

Cliffhanger

Clutch Hitter

Columns

Crayon Shin-Chan: Taiketsu! Quantum Panic!!

Crystal Warriors (aka Ariel: Crystal Densetsu)

Daisenryaku G

Doraemon: Wakuwaku Pocket Paradise

Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

Dropzone

Dunk Kids

Evander ‘Real Deal’ Holyfield’s Boxing

Formula One

F1 World Championship Edition

Faceball 2000

Fatal Fury Special

FIFA Soccer 96

Formula One

Fred Couples Golf (1-4p alternating)

From TV Animation: Slam Dunk: Shouri heno Starting 5

G-LOC Air Battle

Gambler Jiko Chuushinha

Gear Stadium Heiseiban

George Foreman’s KO Boxing

GP Rider

Head Buster

Hyper Pro Yakyuu ’92

Incredible Crash Dummies (2p alternating)

J.League GG Pro Striker ’94

J.League Soccer: Dream Eleven

Jeopardy!

Jeopardy! Sports Edition

Joe Montana Football

Kaitou Saint Tail

Kawasaki Superbike Challenge

Kuni-Chan no Game Tengoku

Lemmings

Popils (aka Magical Puzzle Poplis – send and receive puzzles)

Majors: Pro Baseball, The

Man Overboard! (aka SOS)

Megami Tensei Gaiden: Last Bible Special

Micro Machines (2p on 1 Game Gear)

Micro Machines 2: Turbo Tournament

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie

Mortal Kombat

Mortal Kombat 3

Mortal Kombat II

Ms. Pac-Man (could just be alternating)

NBA Action starring David Robinson

NFL ’95

NHL Hockey

Ninku 2: Tenkuuryuu e no Michi

Olympic Gold (1-4p alternating)

OutRun

Pac-Attack

Pac-Man

Pete Sampras Tennis

PGA Tour 96 (1-4p alternating)

PGA Tour Golf (1-4p alternating)

PGA Tour Golf II (1-4p alternating)

Pocket Jansou

Pop Breaker

Popeye no Beach Volleyball

Primal Rage

Pro Yakyuu ’91

Pro Yakyuu GG League

Pro Yakyuu GG League ’94

Putt & Putter (aka Mini Golf)

Puyo Puyo

Puyo Puyo Tsuu

Puzzle & Action: Ichidant-R

Puzzle & Action: Tant-R

Quiz Gear Fight!!

R.B.I. Baseball ’94

R.C. Grand Prix (1-4p alternating)

Riddick Bowe Boxing

Scratch Golf (might be 2p alt)

SD Gundam: Winner’s History

Shanghai II

Side Pocket (might be 2p alt)

Solitaire Poker

Sonic Drift

Sonic Drift 2

Streets of Rage

Streets of Rage 2

Striker

Super Columns

Super Golf (1-4p alternating)

Super Momotarou Dentetsu III

Super Monaco GP

Super Off Road

Taisen Mahjong Haopai

Taisen Mahjong Haopai 2

Tatakae! Pro Yakyuu Twin League

Ultimate Soccer

Wheel of Fortune: Featuring Vanna White (1-3 alt)

Wimbledon

Winter Olympic Games: Lillehammer ’94 (1-4p alternating)

Wizard Pinball

World Class Leaderboard Golf (1-4p alternating)

World Cup Soccer, Tengen (aka Kick and Rush)

World Derby

World Series Baseball ’95

Yuu Yuu Hakusho II: Gekitou! Nanakyou no Tatakai

Zan Gear

