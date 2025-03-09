Sega Game Gear Master List of Gear-To-Gear Link Cable Supported Games

Released in October 1990, Sega’s Game Gear was their answer to Nintendo’s Gameboy.
In total, there were over 360 games released for the Game Gear with just over 100 supporting the Gear-To-Gear link cable. In other words, nearly 1/3 of all GG games supported multiplayer.
Here are a list of all multiplayer Gear-To-Gear link cable Game Gear games. Also included are alternating hot-seat pass-the-console multiplayer games. Sports titles make up the majority of the list.
I complied this information by looking at the box art for each individual game. For most American releases, there is a 1-player or 2-player icon on the back of most boxes. If it displayed the 2-player icon, I put it on this list.
However, if you notice a game is missing or an error below, be sure to leave a comment or reach out on the socials so the entire gaming community can reference one good list.
UPDATED 2-20-2025
List of Sega Game Gear multiplayer Gear-To-Gear link cable games:
5 in One Fun Pak
Aerial Assault
Arcade Classics
Arch Rivals: The Arcade Game
Ariel: Crystal Densetsu (aka Crystal Warriors)
Ayrton Senna’s Super Monaco GP II
Baku Baku
Batter Up
Berlin The Wall (aka Berlin no Kabe)
Bubble Bobble
Bust-A-Move
Buster Ball
Buster Fight
Choplifter III
Cliffhanger
Clutch Hitter
Columns
Crayon Shin-Chan: Taiketsu! Quantum Panic!!
Crystal Warriors (aka Ariel: Crystal Densetsu)
Daisenryaku G
Doraemon: Wakuwaku Pocket Paradise
Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine
Dropzone
Dunk Kids
Evander ‘Real Deal’ Holyfield’s Boxing
Formula One
F1 World Championship Edition
Faceball 2000
Fatal Fury Special
FIFA Soccer 96
Formula One
Fred Couples Golf (1-4p alternating)
From TV Animation: Slam Dunk: Shouri heno Starting 5
G-LOC Air Battle
Gambler Jiko Chuushinha
Gear Stadium Heiseiban
George Foreman’s KO Boxing
GP Rider
Head Buster
Hyper Pro Yakyuu ’92
Incredible Crash Dummies (2p alternating)
J.League GG Pro Striker ’94
J.League Soccer: Dream Eleven
Jeopardy!
Jeopardy! Sports Edition
Joe Montana Football
Kaitou Saint Tail
Kawasaki Superbike Challenge
Kuni-Chan no Game Tengoku
Lemmings
Popils (aka Magical Puzzle Poplis – send and receive puzzles)
Majors: Pro Baseball, The
Man Overboard! (aka SOS)
Megami Tensei Gaiden: Last Bible Special
Micro Machines (2p on 1 Game Gear)
Micro Machines 2: Turbo Tournament
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie
Mortal Kombat
Mortal Kombat 3
Mortal Kombat II
Ms. Pac-Man (could just be alternating)
NBA Action starring David Robinson
NFL ’95
NHL Hockey
Ninku 2: Tenkuuryuu e no Michi
Olympic Gold (1-4p alternating)
OutRun
Pac-Attack
Pac-Man
Pete Sampras Tennis
PGA Tour 96 (1-4p alternating)
PGA Tour Golf (1-4p alternating)
PGA Tour Golf II (1-4p alternating)
Pocket Jansou
Pop Breaker
Popeye no Beach Volleyball
Primal Rage
Pro Yakyuu ’91
Pro Yakyuu GG League
Pro Yakyuu GG League ’94
Putt & Putter (aka Mini Golf)
Puyo Puyo
Puyo Puyo Tsuu
Puzzle & Action: Ichidant-R
Puzzle & Action: Tant-R
Quiz Gear Fight!!
R.B.I. Baseball ’94
R.C. Grand Prix (1-4p alternating)
Riddick Bowe Boxing
Scratch Golf (might be 2p alt)
SD Gundam: Winner’s History
Shanghai II
Side Pocket (might be 2p alt)
Solitaire Poker
Sonic Drift
Sonic Drift 2
Streets of Rage
Streets of Rage 2
Striker
Super Columns
Super Golf (1-4p alternating)
Super Momotarou Dentetsu III
Super Monaco GP
Super Off Road
Taisen Mahjong Haopai
Taisen Mahjong Haopai 2
Tatakae! Pro Yakyuu Twin League
Ultimate Soccer
Wheel of Fortune: Featuring Vanna White (1-3 alt)
Wimbledon
Winter Olympic Games: Lillehammer ’94 (1-4p alternating)
Wizard Pinball
World Class Leaderboard Golf (1-4p alternating)
World Cup Soccer, Tengen (aka Kick and Rush)
World Derby
World Series Baseball ’95
Yuu Yuu Hakusho II: Gekitou! Nanakyou no Tatakai
Zan Gear
By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com
X/Twitter: @ZackGaz
Please consider supporting me on Patreon or BuyMeACoffee.
#Sega #GameGear #GearToGear #LinkItUp #LinkCable #Multiplayer #handheld #masterlist #allgames
Editor in Chief - been writing for mygamer,com for 20+ years. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants. Publisher of obscure gaming content on my YT channel.
- Twitter @ZackGaz
- youtube.com/@ZackGaz
- Personal blog at: https://squallsnake.com/
- BuyMeACoffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/zackgaz
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/squallsnake
- Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/squallsnake7
- I am the EiC of: https://www.MyGamer.com/
Leave a Reply