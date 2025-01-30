See upcoming PLAYISM games with their Game Show Mini showcase

News PC Playstation 4 Playstation 5 Switch
0 39 Views
Playism Game Show Mini

PLAYISM released there Game Show Mini, a short showcase of upcoming PLAYISM titles. Here is a summary of all the new announcements made during the show.

2025 is looking like another quality year for Playism titles. Break Arts III, Nitro Express, EDEN.schemata();, Momodora: Moonlit Farewell,and Snezhinka can been seen in the video below.

Avatar of SquallSnake
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief at myGamer.com | + posts

Editor in Chief - been writing for mygamer,com for 20+ years. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants. Publisher of obscure gaming content on my YT channel.

- Twitter @ZackGaz
- youtube.com/@ZackGaz
- Personal blog at: https://squallsnake.com/
- BuyMeACoffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/zackgaz
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/squallsnake
- Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/squallsnake7
- I am the EiC of: https://www.MyGamer.com/

Tagged

Related Articles

Tap Wizard 2

Tap Wizard 2 coming to switch

Jan 30, 2025 40 Views
Genome Guardian

Turret shooter Genome Guardian coming to Switch

Jan 30, 2025 45 Views
PS+ Feb 2025

These are the free Playstation games for February 2025

Jan 30, 2025 53 Views
Exit 8

The Exit 8 (XSX) Review

Jan 27, 2025 140 Views

No comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 2024 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved. - Music Forums - Horrify - Halo Forums