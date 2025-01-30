See upcoming PLAYISM games with their Game Show Mini showcase

PLAYISM released there Game Show Mini, a short showcase of upcoming PLAYISM titles. Here is a summary of all the new announcements made during the show.
2025 is looking like another quality year for Playism titles. Break Arts III, Nitro Express, EDEN.schemata();, Momodora: Moonlit Farewell,and Snezhinka can been seen in the video below.
