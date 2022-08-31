Sam & Max coming to Playstation in September

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on August 31, 2022
Playstation 4
5
0
previous article
Super Mario Bros. Deluxe (GBC, 1999) - VS GAME - Enable The Link Cable
next article
These are the free Playstation games for September 2022
Sam and
Contents

Skunkape Games, a small indie team made up of people who worked on Telltale’s Sam & Max games, are putting the finishing touches on PlayStation versions of Sam & Max Save the World and Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space. Both games will launch on the PlayStation Store on September 29.

This will be the first time Sam & Max Save the World (also known as Season One) will be on PlayStation. The series originally released episodically for PC in 2006-2007 as Telltale Games’ first big project. As Telltale expanded to consoles in later years, Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space (aka Season Two) was ported to PlayStation 3, but the first season never made it to the platform — until now.

Sam & Max, the self-proclaimed Freelance Police, are a dog and rabbity-thing team who fight crime… sort of. Sam is a six-foot-dog in a suit with a nose for justice (just don’t call him McGruff, or he might bite you). Max is a hyperkinetic lagomorph with no internal filter and an insatiable hunger for chaos. Together they save the world — sometimes on purpose — in the weirdest, silliest ways possible.

In Sam & Max Save the World, a mind-control scheme involving washed-up child stars spirals to encompass the media, the mafia, the United States government, and the internet — building up to an out-of-this-world finale.

Meanwhile, Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space pits our heroes against Santa Claus, the Bermuda Triangle, an emo vampire, a time-traveling trio, and Satan himself — but you’ll never guess who’s *really* calling the shots.

Skunkape’s remasters spruce up Sam & Max’s episodic adventures with higher resolution graphics, dynamic lighting, improved lip sync, remastered audio, and a number of aesthetic and quality-of-life tweaks that make these classic games look beautiful and play smoothly on PS4 and PS5.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Playstation 4, Playstation 5
NewsPS4PS5
, ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Pretty Girls Escape (PC) Review with stream
7.0
5
 
Voyage (Xbox One) Review with stream
8.0
 
Sword & Fairy: Together Forever (PS4) Review
7.0
Platforms
 
Pretty Girls Escape
Pretty Girls Escape (PC) Review with stream
 
Islets
Hand-drawn Metroidvania Islets now available
 
UnderDungeon
RedDeer.Games set to release 1-bit UnderDungeon to consoles/PC later this year
 
Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 01 press material
Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 now in Early Access, console release planned later
 
Spider Man Remastered
MyGamer Visual Cast – Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered (PC)
View All
Latest News
      
 
PS Sept 2022

These are the free Playstation games for September 2022

by SquallSnake on August 31, 2022
Sony announced the following games will be free in September 2022 for qualifying PS+ members. Need for Speed Heat | PS4Hustle by day and risk it all at night in Need for Speed Heat, a white-knuckle street racer, where the lines of the law fade as the sun [...]
1
 
Sam and

Sam & Max coming to Playstation in September

by SquallSnake on August 31, 2022
Skunkape Games, a small indie team made up of people who worked on Telltale’s Sam & Max games, are putting the finishing touches on PlayStation versions of Sam & Max Save the World and Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space. Both games will [...]
5
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!
January 1, 2022
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums