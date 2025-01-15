Runny Bunny (XSX) Review

Runny Bunny is another short-burst, simple, approachable, low-cost EastAsiaSoft published title. It is basically a Sokoban-lite(ish) in which you need to move in the four main directions to collect all the pellets and reach the goal while avoiding hazards. Instead of pushing blocks to solve puzzles, you need to move yourself before a trap gets you.

It is very important to note that this game pretty much requires a controller with a good d-pad. This five-dollar digital download is compatible with the analog stick but it simply isn’t fast enough. Since the spike traps are designed to appear immediately after passing by them, your button taps need to be just as fast as the bunny protagonist. As fast as the bunny is, sometimes the camera doesn’t move fast enough to give the player enough reaction time for that next move. Or more specifically, the level design sometimes requires trial and error memorization because the stage design can be purposely tricky, where you need to know the direction of the next button tap before you visually see it.

Most stages only take a few seconds to complete, but the challenge grows over time. Stereotypical spikes are the only obstacle in the early stages, but this eventually graduates to shooting arrows, one-way doors, and all sorts of insta-death enemies. There are 100 stages, which will take an hour or two clear, but there is no replay value. Since there is no time limit or restriction on the number of moves, completing each stage is reliant on the player’s puzzle solving ability and reaction time. Most stages require split second inputs so there will be plenty of restarts. Unfortunately, there are no checkpoints so being forced to replay a 30 second stage because of one cheap hazard placement at the finish line becomes discouraging. Without upgrades, unlockables, or secrets to find, the included 100 stages are too much since repetition is obvious despite some varying stage design. All Achievements are tied to natural progression so all will be unlocked once all stages are cleared.

The chunky high def 8-bit sprites are also appealing. The background design also changes every handful of stages too, so there is some variety there. However, the one looping musical track fits the speedy gameplay but having a couple more would have been beneficial.

Runny Bunny is best played in spurts of ten levels or so. Go beat ten stages. Then come back the next day to clear another ten. Trying to grind through all 100 stages in one sitting is a mistake I made because I was exhausted and frustrated by the end. There is much more enjoyment to be had taking small bites over an extended period. When played this way, it can offer some quick, short-burst satisfaction in comparison to swallowing one big pill that can make you queasy.

More Challenging Than: Rivenaar’s Grove

More Appealing Than: Skater’s Solstice

Don’t Forget About: Soko Penguin

