Run Tekila Run! is a new fast-paced top-down action game by Catness

Catness announces the release of “Run Tekila Run!”. Enjoy fast-paced magical combats against hordes of zombies in this in this game developed by Tonguç Bodur, that takes players on an adventure through a mysterious, dreamlike world. It will be available on November 7th for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S.
In “Run Tekila Run!”, players join Dua on an unexpected journey. What begins as a nightly routine of counting sheep takes a bizarre turn when the littlest sheep, Tekila, leaps over the fence and runs away into an otherworldly realm. Determined to bring Tekila back, Dua embarks on a wild chase that is anything but ordinary.
As you guide Dua through monster-infested lands, you’ll encounter fearsome zombie hordes and unlock new magical skills to help you overcome obstacles. The game blends humor and action, featuring delightful flute melodies and engaging narration that keep the adventure lighthearted yet thrilling.
Key Features:
- Fast-Paced Magical Combat: Battle zombie hordes using a variety of unlockable skills that add depth to the combat experience.
- Humorous Narrative: Enjoy a comedic storyline filled with quirky characters and whimsical encounters.
- Enchanting Soundtrack: Immerse yourself in the game’s atmosphere with delightful flute melodies and expressive narration.
- Multiple Difficulty Settings: Choose from Invincible mode for a relaxed playthrough or Hard mode to test your skills and reflexes.
- Exploration and Puzzles: Navigate sprawling, enemy-laden maps and solve clever puzzles as you search for Tekila.
- New Game+ Mode: After completing the main campaign, unlock New Game+ to revisit the story with your skills, Health, and Mana carried over, facing tougher enemies and discovering additional content like whimsical poems.
