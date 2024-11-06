Run Tekila Run! is a new fast-paced top-down action game by Catness

Catness announces the release of “Run Tekila Run!”. Enjoy fast-paced magical combats against hordes of zombies in this in this game developed by Tonguç Bodur, that takes players on an adventure through a mysterious, dreamlike world. It will be available on November 7th for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S.

In “Run Tekila Run!”, players join Dua on an unexpected journey. What begins as a nightly routine of counting sheep takes a bizarre turn when the littlest sheep, Tekila, leaps over the fence and runs away into an otherworldly realm. Determined to bring Tekila back, Dua embarks on a wild chase that is anything but ordinary.

As you guide Dua through monster-infested lands, you’ll encounter fearsome zombie hordes and unlock new magical skills to help you overcome obstacles. The game blends humor and action, featuring delightful flute melodies and engaging narration that keep the adventure lighthearted yet thrilling.

Key Features: