Roguelite adventure The Last Stand Aftermath gets November release date – trailer here

293 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

The Last Stand: Aftermath is a roguelite adventure, which sees players taking control of a survivor thrust into a cataclysmic zombie apocalypse.

In a unique twist, however, the survivor has been infected and must strike out to make the most of their final days by gathering supplies for those who will come after them, and hunting for the truth behind the renewed danger of the zombie virus, before they themselves inevitably succumb to the virus.

Armor Games Studios’ The Last Stand: Aftermath is coming to PC, PS4/PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on November 16, 2021.