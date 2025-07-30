Roguelike FPS Holy Shoot enters Steam Early Access

Istanbul-based indie developer Tale Era Interactive has just launched their hotly anticipated fast-paced roguelike first-person shooter Holy Shoot on Steam Early Access for $19.99 / £16.75 / 19,50€! Experience hellish action first-hand and become a member of The Sanctum, in an epic quest to defeat powerful demons personifying the Seven Deadly Sins.

Holy Shoot is a fast-paced roguelite action FPS set in a satirical version of Hell, where you join The Order of the Sanctum to reclaim seven ancient relics from demon lords embodying the Seven Deadly Sins. Pick your hero, upgrade your build, and blast your way through chaos, sin, and hellfire…

Key features include: