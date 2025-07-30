Roguelike FPS Holy Shoot enters Steam Early Access

Istanbul-based indie developer Tale Era Interactive has just launched their hotly anticipated fast-paced roguelike first-person shooter Holy Shoot on Steam Early Access for $19.99 / £16.75 / 19,50€! Experience hellish action first-hand and become a member of The Sanctum, in an epic quest to defeat powerful demons personifying the Seven Deadly Sins.
Holy Shoot is a fast-paced roguelite action FPS set in a satirical version of Hell, where you join The Order of the Sanctum to reclaim seven ancient relics from demon lords embodying the Seven Deadly Sins. Pick your hero, upgrade your build, and blast your way through chaos, sin, and hellfire…
Key features include:
- Roguelite Mechanics: Procedurally generated levels, scaling difficulty, and randomized loot
- Dynamic Combat: Tactical room-based objectives and combat encounters that demand quick reflexes and strategic thinking
- Innovative Gameplay Elements: A robust upgrade system, elemental powers, and environmental interactions, all wrapped in a distinct art style and offbeat comedic tone
- Persistent Progression: Upgrade and evolve through a central hub known as the Sanctum
Editor in Chief - been writing for mygamer,com for 20+ years. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants. Publisher of obscure gaming content on my YT channel.
- Twitter @ZackGaz
- youtube.com/@ZackGaz
- Personal blog at: https://squallsnake.com/
- BuyMeACoffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/zackgaz
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/squallsnake
- Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/squallsnake7
- I am the EiC of: https://www.MyGamer.com/
Leave a Reply