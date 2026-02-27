Glint’s Revenge (PS5) Review

Published by CraePlay, Glint’s Revenge a broken, incomplete mess of a 2D platformer. However, it is so bad that it actually comes recommended. Not for entertainment value but as a lesson for how not to make a game. If I was teaching a game design 101 class, I would use Glint’s Revenge as a learning tool in what not to do when it comes to game design.

Playing as a tiny circle, the goal is to reach the end of the stage while avoiding hazards and enemies along the way. Par for the course, right? Instead of offering a simple, casual, press-X-to-jump platformer, the game instead tolls the players at every moment. But I cannot tell if it was done intentionally or not.

First is how the game begins. There is simply a plain white title screen with no options to adjust, then it just starts and doesn’t make any impression. There is no story, no tutorial, or settings to adjust. Why is this game called Glint’s Revenge? Why is Glint a tiny circle? Why is he getting revenge? Who is he getting revenge against? Why is he platforming? Why is the level design so terrible? Not that it really needs it, but nothing is explained.

From the first moment the game starts, the frustration begins. Glint has the floatiest controls of all time, especially his jump. For a game that demands precision, there is none. On top of that, Glint is about four pixels tall, literally, so you cannot see anything. Within the first 10 seconds I randomly died. Then I died again a few seconds later from nothing. As it turns out, it was something. There are spikes on certain platforms that are literally one pixel tall. Unless you have Superman hyper vision, you cannot see these invisible hazards. The same goes for the checkpoints, trampolines, some enemies, and some enemy bullets. When trying to spot a one-pixel sprite on a 4k TV from 8+ feet away is impossible. On top of that, the color scheme doesn’t help this situation. Within a few stages, the background is black with enemies and their bullets depicted in a dark blue. You have better chance of finding Waldo, while drunk, hidden in a Magic Eye book at midnight, than being able to spot anything in this game.

Also, it wasn’t until like level 3 did I realize Glint has the ability to shoot a gun. However, he can only shoot to the right, not the left, and only if the right direction is held while pressing the square button. If you just press square, nothing happens. If you press right and square, sometimes a bullet will shoot; it is still inconsistent. I think lacking the ability to shoot left is a bug because there are often enemies to the left of the player. So instead of shooting them, you need to finagle your way through with the floaty jumps that only have one height regardless if you tap or hold the jump button.

This game hates you and doesn’t care. Even the public domain music track is punishing. It is super loud with no way to decrease the volume via an in-game menu, and it is grating within seconds. I also got stuck on an enemy causing a soft lock which leads to my next point.

The worst part must be the lack of a save system and stage select. This game is brutally difficult because of the horribly loose controls and impossible visuals, so completing even the first stage is a miracle. Unless you have the tenacity to finish the game in one sitting, my advice is to not play it. I also reached, I think, level 6, and I am pretty sure there is no way to clear it. I tried everything but a box was blocking my way. And I think it was level 6, maybe. I am not sure because the game doesn’t tell you. For some reason, there is a timer on the screen that serves no purpose, but the game doesn’t like to inform the player of helpful information. So I quit and tried again later only to realize that the game forces the player to restart at the beginning each time. Nope. Won’t be doing that. Deleted from my harddrive never to return.

Being honest, I am not sure how this game is even allowed to be on the PS Store as it doesn’t feel complete. Normally, this is the part of the review where I say something like “at least it has an easy Platinum,” but that doesn’t even apply here. There is no easy platinum. There is no fun. There is only frustration and a lesson in everything a game should not be.

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

X/Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon or BuyMeACoffee.