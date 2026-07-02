Rock It Game releases more classic Jaleco Sports games on Steam

Rock It Games launched Jaleco Sports series Bases Loaded II: Second Season and Goal!2 for the PC via Steam Steam BL2 , Steam Goal2 and GOG GOG BL2, GOG Goal2 for $7.99. Both games will be available at a 20% discount ($6.39) from July 1-7.

“Retro and sports gaming fans have really taken to the Switch and PlayStation 5 versions of these retro sports series, said Michael Devine, CEO of Rockit Games. “We think that PC players will really appreciate the added features and classic gaming history we provide in each curated Jaleco game set.”

Some of the new features that Rock It is introducing to all their Jaleco sports releases include a VHS ‘rewind’ feature that lets you replay great moments during games, a retro TV CRT filter display option, and monthly leaderboards to let you compete against your friends and the rest of the world.

About the Bases Loaded II: Second Season and Super Bases Loaded II

Bases Loaded II: Second Season was originally released for the Nintendo Entertainment System in 1989 and was revolutionary in its introduction of Player Performance Ratings, that were designed to simulate the hot streaks and slumps that every player went through during a baseball season. Batters and pitchers were each rated in three categories: Physical, Sensitivity and Intellectual, and these ratings would rise and fall as the season wore on. The Player Performance Ratings added an extra layer of strategy to the game as managers would have to determine if one of their hitters was in enough of a slump to warrant a few games on the bench.

Super Bases Loaded II was Jaleco’s second baseball title for the Super Nintendo and featured a battery backup for saving statistics for all the 14 teams in two fictional leagues featured in the game, as well as the 4 ‘edit’ teams. The game was the first baseball title for the SNES to add a DSP-1 chip to provide 3D like camera effects (Mode 7).

Jaleco Sports: Bases Loaded II: Second Season features five games total including both Bases Loaded II: Second Season (US -NES 1989) and Moero!! Pro Yakyuu ’88 Kettei Ban (Japan-Famicom – 1988), as well as three Super Nintendo/Super Famicom titles: Super Bases Loaded II (US-SNES- 1994), Super 3D Baseball (Japan-Super Famicom -1992) and Hanguk Pro Yagu (Korea – Super Comboy – 1994).

Jaleco Sports: Goal! Two includes four games – three from the Nintendo Entertainment System/Famicom era – Goal! Two (US-NES-1989), Goal! 2 (Europe-NES-1989), Goal! (Japan – Famicom -1989) – and one title from the Super Nintendo, Super Goal! 2 (US-SNES – 1992).

About the Goal! Two and Super Goal! 2

Goal! Two shifted the game perspective from the top-down view of the original Goal! to an angled overhead view with a scrolling screen.

An additional 8 teams have been added to Goal! Two (total of 24) and overall team roster size is 15 players, with the ability to choose your 11 starters based on their stats.

The SNES sequel, Super Goal! 2, expanded on the original with a side-scrolling field, 24 international teams, instant replays, and full-field radar views. It also introduced strategic options like four defensive formations and more player control.

Jaleco Sports: Goal! Two includes four games – three from the Nintendo Entertainment System/Famicom era – Goal! Two (US-NES-1989), Goal! 2 (Europe-NES-1989), Goal! (Japan – Famicom -1989) – and one title from the Super Nintendo, Super Goal! 2 (US-SNES – 1992).