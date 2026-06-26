Grand Vegas Casino (XSX) Review

Published by EastAsiaSoft, Grand Vegas Casino is a $5 casual gambling sim composed of four games: Poker, Roulette, Blackjack, and Slots. Unfortunately, without unlockables, online play, or even tutorials, there isn’t much incentive.

The first problem with this low-cost betting simulator is the mouse pointer interface which is not intuitive when using a controller. Then, the first time a game is played, the player is given instructions on where to click on the screen but not how to play. Meaning, if you do not already know the rules of roulette, or how to play Blackjack, this is not the game to teach you the basics or any strategies.

Also, “Vegas” is in the name but there is nothing Vegas about the presentation. Sure, the animations and overall style of each of the boards are clean and easy to read, but the glitz and glamour of Vegas is nowhere to be found.

However, like most gambling sims, the problem of losing all your money becomes an issue quickly. Since you are not betting with real world money, there is nothing stopping you from going All-In with each bet. When you inevitably lose all savings, the game makes the player wait on a cool down timer before some funds are magically deposited into your account. This mobile-like environment of waiting, even if it is only for one minute, is a baffling design choice that makes you not want to play.

Finally, there is an appeal to playing video Poker and Blackblack as there is some strategy involved, but playing video slots is never fun. Even with the few included themes, it is still the same slot where you only press one button and hope something happens. Slots are by far the worst game in this compilation.

If you bet low, several Achievements will pop quickly and easily but earning all of them involve luck as the player needs to accumulate a high total of savings. So even if you are an Achievement hunter, you still might want to take a pass on this gambling game that makes you wait more than play.

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

X/Twitter: @ZackGaz

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