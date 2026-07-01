Drakong announces new The Challenger controller

Drakong announced The Challenger, a new breed of premium controller designed for everyday gaming and ideal for those who wish to play across XBOX and PC, perhaps for the first time. Featuring advanced features, incredible comfort and an unbelievable price, The Challenger is a serious controller for less than serious money.

A new brand from long-established video game hardware specialists Hyperkin, Drakong is a new name with a fresh philosophy. Built to innovate and push the boundaries of craftsmanship and innovation, Drakong is built for those who think differently and pine for design led, beautifully engineered hardware at price points which cater to all gamers.

Officially licensed to be compatible with XBOX Series X|S, XBOX One and Windows 10/11 PC, The Challenger is a statement of intent for the new Drakong brand, standing apart from a sea of low-quality gamepads thanks to its relentless focus on impressive features, comfort and value.

Expected to begin shipping from July 9th, The Challenger is a controller built for everyone to enjoy, not locked behind a ludicrously expensive price barrier. From casual players through to competitive gaming, The Challenger is built to survive any gaming environment and provide gamers with a winning edge no matter the genre of game. Armed with Hall-Effect switches for the dual Thumbsticks, infamous stick-drift becomes a thing of the past, and Twin Programmable Back Buttons allow gamers to program vital functionally to the rear of the controller, allowing them to keep their thumbs safely on the sticks at all times.

Drakong has worked tirelessly to focus on comfort, making The Challenger a pleasure to hold for the most demanding of extended gaming sessions. With its ergonomic standout design, The Challenger features laser-textured grips on the handles and triggers, which resist moisture and prove a pleasure to play with for sustained gaming sessions. The Challenger is also equipped with a unique durable membrane design housing the ABXY action buttons, ensuring exceptionally robust durability and designed to go the distance even as the action intensifies.

Perfect for shooters, The Challenger features Impulse Triggers that provide localized vibration and tactical feedback directly to gamers’ fingers, without disrupting the shell of the controller. A huge 10ft USB-C detachable cable makes The Challenger a perfect choice for tournament play, and the integrated 3.5mm headphone jack is compatible with a wide variety of gaming headsets.

Slade Dude Suzuki, Lead Product Developer for Drakong commented, “Last year our parent company, Hyperkin, introduced the world to The Competitor, a unique controller which brought the iconic twin symmetrical stick design to XBOX and PC gamers, and we’re delighted that Drakong is able to follow with its impressive debut, The Challenger, a controller we designed to offer premium features and comfort at a price point everyone can afford. With Hall-effect sensors, extremely comfortable laser textured grips and programmable buttons, The Challenger refuses to compromise, providing pixel perfect control for XBOX and PC gamers looking for precision that will excel in any situation. We look forward to bringing The Challenger to gamers this year.”

The Challenger is expected to begin shipping from July 9th for an incredible MSRP of: $34.99 / £29.99 / €34.99.