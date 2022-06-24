Retro puzzle game Gum+ now available on Switch

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on June 24, 2022
Switch
6
0
previous article
GBA Single-Pak Link - Activision Anthology
GUM
Contents

RedDeer.Games has just released another thrilling retro game, in the good old style!

Gum+ is a captivating adventure of a cute blob with adhesive properties. A level-by-level increase in difficulty and challenging puzzles await you.

THE JOURNEY BEGINS
A vast, dark and hostile world stretches around the corner. Full of dangers, obstacles, puzzles, and difficulties to solve. What about you? You’re just a sticky little blob. But what a very special blog!

YER A BLOB, BLOB
A vain and arrogant wizard magically animated you to act as his slave. But you know you were made for a greater purpose. Use all your sticky skills: push and slide blocks to avoid obstacles, solve puzzles, and complete levels.

And you have a lot of them ahead of you!

CHALLENGE YOURSELF
Remember, obstacles will get harder on each level. Don’t worry about making mistakes though. You can always backtrack or start the level all over again.

Complete levels with as few steps as possible, only then you will receive trophies with access to new worlds.

SOMETHING FOR THE HEART, SOMETHING FOR THE EAR
Great music will draw you even more into the sticky world. You know, without such, adventure is never good enough :D.

BUILD YOUR OWN LEVEL
If you get tired of the original 76 levels of Gum+, try out the built-in level editor. Make your own challenges and share them with your friends.

KEY FEATURES:

  • Lots of clever puzzles
  • Single-player story-mode
  • Full-featured level editor
  • 33 original soundtracks
  • Retro graphics
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Switch, XBOX One
NewsRedDeerGamesSwitchXBOX One
, , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Why Pizza? (XSX) Review with stream
5.0
5
 
Elemetals: Death Metal Deathmatch! (Xbox One) Review with stream
5.5
 
Spacewing War (Xbox One) Review with full playthrough stream
9.0
Platforms
 
Granblue Fantasy Versus
MyGamer Visual Cast – Granblue Fantasy: Versus (PC)
 
Neodori Forever
High speed retro racer Neodori Forever races onto Steam
 
Road Defense Outsiders
Action Tower Defense game Road Defense: Outsiders gets Steam demo
 
SHREDFEAT
TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge Preview
 
Two Point Campus
Two Point Campus PREVIEW – The New Sim from Two Point Studios
View All
Latest News
      
 
GUM

Retro puzzle game Gum+ now available on Switch

by SquallSnake on June 24, 2022
RedDeer.Games has just released another thrilling retro game, in the good old style! Gum+ is a captivating adventure of a cute blob with adhesive properties. A level-by-level increase in difficulty and challenging puzzles await you. THE JOURNEY BEGINSA [...]
6
 
Xbox sale green

These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of June 21, 2022

by SquallSnake on June 21, 2022
The following discounts are available through June 27, 2022. Xbox One: Content Title Content Type Discount Notes 2K Ball N’ Brawl Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG* 2URVIVE Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Games Under $10 Sale 6180 the moon Xbox One, [...]
11
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!
January 1, 2022
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums