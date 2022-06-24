Retro puzzle game Gum+ now available on Switch

180 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

RedDeer.Games has just released another thrilling retro game, in the good old style!

Gum+ is a captivating adventure of a cute blob with adhesive properties. A level-by-level increase in difficulty and challenging puzzles await you.

THE JOURNEY BEGINS

A vast, dark and hostile world stretches around the corner. Full of dangers, obstacles, puzzles, and difficulties to solve. What about you? You’re just a sticky little blob. But what a very special blog!

YER A BLOB, BLOB

A vain and arrogant wizard magically animated you to act as his slave. But you know you were made for a greater purpose. Use all your sticky skills: push and slide blocks to avoid obstacles, solve puzzles, and complete levels.

And you have a lot of them ahead of you!

CHALLENGE YOURSELF

Remember, obstacles will get harder on each level. Don’t worry about making mistakes though. You can always backtrack or start the level all over again.

Complete levels with as few steps as possible, only then you will receive trophies with access to new worlds.

SOMETHING FOR THE HEART, SOMETHING FOR THE EAR

Great music will draw you even more into the sticky world. You know, without such, adventure is never good enough :D.

BUILD YOUR OWN LEVEL

If you get tired of the original 76 levels of Gum+, try out the built-in level editor. Make your own challenges and share them with your friends.

KEY FEATURES: