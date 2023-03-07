Retro Action Platformer Kraino Origins is Coming to Nintendo Switch

by SquallSnake on March 7, 2023
Kraino Origins
Developer GameAtomic and publisher Elden Pixels are excited to announce that the ghoul-filled retro action platformer Kraino Origins will be coming to the Nintendo Switch eShop on March 28th for $11.99 / €11.99 / £10.79. Kraino Origins will test players with its fast-paced melee combat, magic abilities, and hidden power-ups!

This eerie adventure takes place in a world inhabited by ghouls, ghosts, skeletons, and all manner of monsters. Kraino was created to aid the forces of evil, but all the dark magic and malice used to create him could not change who Kraino was – a force of good. Now it’s up to Kraino to use all the powers of evil to fight fire with fire. He will journey across the land to destroy the nefarious lords, uncover hidden weapons, and get his revenge on his maker, Dr. Batcula.

Slash your way through swarms of enemies to overcome eight dark and dangerous levels, filled to the brim with well-kept secrets. Unlock a host of powerful weapons and upgrades to wreak havoc on your foes, but beware of hazards and treacherous traps along the way in order to make it to the epic final battle.

“We are super excited to bring our much loved retro action platformer, Kraino Origins, to Nintendo Switch,” said Mikael, CEO & Creative Director of publisher Elden Pixels. “Fans of our existing games (Alwa’s Awakening, Alwa’s Legacy and Cathedral) will definitely like this challenging retro title, jam-packed with creepy crawlies, monsters and ghouls.”

