REKT! High Octane Stunts coming to Xbox in May 2021

225 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

After conquering (and jumping over) the hearts of more than 130 000 customers on Nintendo Switch, this widely renowned, high-octane stunt driving game inspired by games such as Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, finally comes to Xbox. REKT! High Octane Stunts will launch on the platform on May 26th with the pre-order planned for May 19th.

You can see our coverage of the PC version of REKT here.

REKT! High Octane Stunts is an action-packed driving game inspired by the eternal classics like Rush and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater series. Perform difficult backflips, do amazing drifts, spin around, and master all the tricks to become an ultimate stunter! Feel the nostalgic Micro Machines vibe but covered with new retro neon graphics. Invite your friends to double, triple, or even quadruple the fun! All in smooth 60 frames per second performance.

In quick gameplay sessions, you will complete various challenges to unlock cars, arenas, and customizations.

Do outstanding tricks and stunts to get the highest scores and face other players – rule the leaderboard!

The physics model in REKT! High Octane Stunts makes performing tricks incredibly smooth and easy but don’t get too comfortable – it’s easy to learn but hard to master.