Redex (XSX) Review

Published by EastAsiaSoft, Redex is a side scrolling pixel-based survival shooter with some slight tower defense strategies. In short, this is a murder simulator revolving entirely around killing cute NPC mercenaries.

Using a dual stick control scheme, the player is tasked with staying alive for as long as possible in a confined arena by shooting all the enemies before they shoot you. Defeated enemies drop coins. Coins are then spent at the ATM to drop additional supplies to make killing more efficient. I found the best strategy involves placing a dummy to absorb incoming damage while placing an auto gun right behind it. On the lower difficulty setting, if set properly, I was able to put the controller down and have my guns auto kill everything without doing a thing.

Eventually there are boss battles and a couple of new stages become unlocked. There are also permanent upgrades to slowly make the player stronger and faster. For a survivor game, it hits all the notes you would expect.

While the gameplay is mindlessly enjoyable, the soundtrack is not. Each stage is on a repetitive loop which is fine for shorter runs. However, once the auto guns create the ideal kill box, a run can last until you get bored and want to willingly die just to save and move onto something else. Also, some Achievements were not popping but hopefully that can be ironed out in a future patch. The control scheme is also awkward and loose. After playing for a couple hours, I was used to it, but it never felt quite right.

For a five-dollar game, it is easy to get your money’s worth out of Redex. It isn’t the best survivor game, but it mostly gets the most important things right.

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

X/Twitter: @ZackGaz

