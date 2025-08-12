RedDeer’s next release is Wild West isometric builder Above Snakes

Above Snakes

RedDeer.Games announced their upcoming isometric world builder, Above Snakes. Developed by Square Glade Games, Above Snakes will be available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 & 5, and Xbox One & X|S on September 4th, 2025.

Above Snakes is inspired by the tales of survival that filled the Wild West, as a nation took its first steps towards the modern world we know today. Players will step into the shoes of Aiyana, an explorer who journeys through the untamed lands, crafting, farming, hunting and building her own slice of paradise.

Above Snakes is set in an open world with light survival elements and a multitude of secrets to uncover in the unexplored Wild West lands. Players will shape and alter the landscapes lying ahead, craft necessary equipment, fight for survival, and hunt in a pristine wild world to build their new home there.

Above Snakes is an adventure that players can take on at their own pace with light survival elements and a vast amount of secrets to uncover in unexplored Wild West lands. Build a world piece by piece while navigating new regions and battling against the elements as well as dangerous undead “Lost Souls” who threaten the innocent.

Relaxing survival craft worldbuilder – create a world from world pieces.
100+ unique world pieces with different biomes and biome combinations.
Craft, farm, hunt, fish, build bases, fight, and explore.
A customizable adventure RPG featuring a long-term progression system.
Players can complete quests at their own pace and unravel the secrets of the land.
A lightweight story of a young woman in the middle of a conflict.

