RedDeer releasing new Operating System for Switch

by SquallSnake on January 19, 2023
Switch
nOS Switch
In the era of technological novelties surprising us every day, finally there is something new and fresh.

Engage the newest Nintendo Switch experience – nOS (codename Fuji). Transform your favorite console into an amazing, and surprisingly small personal computer.

Stay tuned, nOS will be available later this month.

Enjoy every awesome feature of the nOS. Draw, write, calculate, organize your day and play around at your convenience.

All the tools you need are here! 

Brighten up your day and customize the nOS to suit your every need. Find your favourite setup and create the fantastic user experience you deserve.

KEY FEATURES:
-Splendid customization options
-Reliable tools (Notepad, Sketchbook, Day Planner)
-Brilliant design
-A charming puzzle game

