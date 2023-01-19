RedDeer releasing new Operating System for Switch

In the era of technological novelties surprising us every day, finally there is something new and fresh.
Engage the newest Nintendo Switch experience – nOS (codename Fuji). Transform your favorite console into an amazing, and surprisingly small personal computer.
Stay tuned, nOS will be available later this month.
Enjoy every awesome feature of the nOS. Draw, write, calculate, organize your day and play around at your convenience.
All the tools you need are here!
Brighten up your day and customize the nOS to suit your every need. Find your favourite setup and create the fantastic user experience you deserve.
KEY FEATURES:
-Splendid customization options
-Reliable tools (Notepad, Sketchbook, Day Planner)
-Brilliant design
-A charming puzzle game
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
SquallSnake
About the Author
You might also like
Fashion Police Squad is a non-violent FPS with a grapple belt – trailer here
Fashionistas rejoice! No More Robots and Mopeful Games are today Chaneling their inner geek chic, with the news that Fashion Police Squad, the non-violent first-person shooter about solving fashion crimes, is coming to consoles on February 2nd. Lacoste? [...]
New shooter Wings of Bluestar coming to consoles soon
Blast off for a story-driven shoot’em up experience unlike any other! As mankind faces the remnants of a mysterious artificial intelligence, it’s up to trainee pilot Aya and veteran ace Zarak to investigate the resurgent threat against free space. Along [...]
Playstation getting emoji Kart Racer the first official emoji game
Hearts flash across your eyes as you speed into the lead position, leaving your jolly, smug, and shocked competitors in the dust. That’s not just a flowery turn of phrase. It’s emoji Kart Racer, the first official emoji™ video game from the emoji Company [...]
Comments