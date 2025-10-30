Raiden Fighters Remix Collection coming to Switch and Playstation in Feb 2026

H2 Interactive and MOSS Co, Ltd announced that they will officially release the Standard and Limited Editions of the 2D shooting game ‘Raiden Fighters Remix Collection,’ developed by ‘MOSS Co., Ltd.’, on PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch on February 26th, 2026.

‘Raiden Fighters Remix Collection’ is the ultimate edition of the legendary shooting game series ‘Raiden’, which has been beloved by gamers around the world for decades. It includes both the Japanese and international versions of the ‘Raiden Fighters Trilogy’ — ‘Raiden Fighters’, ‘Raiden Fighters 2’, and ‘Raiden Fighters Jet’ — regarded as masterpieces within the franchise. This definitive collection brings together six different versions in total, major feature improvements, an online ranking system, and a newly remixed soundtrack by renowned composers.

The ‘Raiden Fighters’ series, first released in the 1990s, is an enduring classic that fascinated gamers with its pixel graphics, high-tempo, intense sound effects, and intricately designed scoring system. Nearly 30 years after the original arcade release, the series—once considered difficult to be remade—is now set to make an epic return on modern consoles, thanks to the support of its devoted fanbase.

■Quality of Life Updates:

Scheduled for release in February 2026, ‘Raiden Fighters Remix Collection’ features a variety of design improvements to ensure an enjoyable experience for everyone—from newcomers to the shooting game genre to veteran players returning to the controls after a long break.

●Retry Feature: A feature that allows players to return to the beginning of a stage has been newly added, which significantly improves the player’s efficiency.

●Beginner-Friendly Feature: A special mode has been added in which enemies do not fire bullets at the player, making the game more accessible to newcomers.

●Settings Customization Feature: Players can start the game with their preferred settings pre-configured, allowing for a more personalized and convenient gameplay experience.

●BGM Customization Feature: Players can customize the background music for each stage, with a wide selection of newly remixed tracks also included.

■30 Newly Remixed Tracks by Renowned Artists:

The following composers and bands participated in the upcoming ‘Raiden Fighters Remix Collection’.

●Soshi Hosoi (Known for: Deathsmiles, Aero Fighters Series, Raiden IV x MIKADO REMIX, etc.)

●Yuki Arai (Known for: Deep One – Zero TO Mugen No Fragment, Maitetsu Last Run!!, etc.)

●Kazushi Tsurukubo (Known for Raiden III x MIKADO MANIACS, Raiden IV x MIKADO REMIX, etc.)

■Original and International Versions Included:

This collection combines the original Japanese version, which was initially released exclusively in Japan, with the international version that was released overseas. The two versions differ in language, stage layouts, and other elements, allowing players to enjoy a distinct experience even under the same title.

■Three-Title Collection Available as Bundle or Individual Titles:

The three titles included in ‘Raiden Fighters Remix Collection’ — ‘Raiden Fighters Remix’, ‘Raiden Fighters 2 Remix’, and ‘Raiden Fighters Jet Remix’ — will be available individually through the PlayStation Store and Nintendo Online Store. In addition, the complete three-title bundle, ‘Raiden Fighters Remix Collection’, will be released in both standard physical and limited editions. Detailed product information and pre-order details will be announced at a later date.

■Physical Package Features Completely New Main Visual:

The main visual for ‘Raiden Fighters Remix Collection’ has been newly illustrated by ‘Hidetaka Tenjin’, a leading Japanese mechanical designer who is also known for ‘Macross’ and ‘Gundam’ series. The dynamic artwork, featuring the main aircraft from ‘Raiden Fighters’, ‘Raiden Fighters 2’, and ‘Raiden Fighters Jet’ will be showcased on both the standard physical package and the limited-edition box.