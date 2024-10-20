Qix clone Mokoko X now available on Playstation

Independent development studio NAISU announced that Mokoko X, a nostalgic arcade game, is now available on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. The game is already available on Steam, Nintendo Switch, Xbox series S/X and Xbox One.

Mokoko X is a modern twist on classic arcade games like Volfied, Qix, and Gals Panic, featuring 32 levels with unique bosses and quirky challenges. Players help eight girls through absurd situations, from battling kitchen insects to overcoming mobile game levels.

The gameplay focuses on conquering areas of the screen while defending against enemies, with players balancing strategy and timing to maintain their shield, as stepping outside their area leaves them vulnerable. The game offers three difficulty levels, adjusting enemies, shield depletion, and the required screen coverage to win.

Mokoko X features fully animated Japanese and English voiceovers, with each level revealing humorous backstories about the bosses and girls. The game offers lovely graphics, traps, towers, bonus effects, and an arcade mode with live high scores. Players face absurd enemies and stories, like battling ghost pirates and helping a mosquito-transformed character.

