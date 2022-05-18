Mokoko X (Xbox One) Review with stream

by SquallSnake on May 18, 2022
XBOX One
Mokoko X
Contents
Item Reviewed

Mokoko X (Xbox One) Review with stream

Author
Positives

Many stages available with an Achievement tied to completing each
Music composition is an unexpectedly high quality

Negatives

The 3D babe anime renders are… weird and sort of creepy
Spinning enemies can give off too many sparks making it difficult to see

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
6.0
Bottom Line

Another one of those “fill in the background picture by making lines” game but at least it is one that has detail and made with some care.

6.0
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

Originally released on Steam a year ago, Mokoko X has been ported to Xbox consoles after raising Kickstarter money.  It is another Qix clone, aka “fill in the background picture by connecting lines while avoiding enemies” action arcade game but at least this one has some detail.

In fact, this game has a totally absurd level of detail. Each stage, which is one female in different poses, contains a ridiculous narrative that will make you laugh just as much as scratch your head. The game would be exactly the same if these stories were not there but proves that the indie dev, NAISU, wanted to give fans something a little more. Check out the stream embedded in this article to see for yourself.

For comparison, a couple Pretty Girls Panic! titles were recently released and feature very similar gameplay.  The Mokoko X difference is there is more action, the girls are 3D renders as opposed to 2D sprites, and there is just more happening on screen at any given time. At the end of the day though, you are still connecting lines before enemies bump into you.

Honestly, the gameplay is totally fine to play a level or two as you wait for dinner to cook, just don’t expect the entertainment value to hold your attention for hours at a time. High scores are posted via an online leaderboard but only the top 100 scores are visible. Actually, the score text is so small you probably won’t be able to read it anyway. 

There are a few difficulty settings, some tricky boss battles, and a soundtrack that goes harder than expected. The unlockable anime babes are actually sort of creepy though, as they breathe heavily and heave with devil eyes for no reason. The pay-off for playing well is unlocking a panel with these girls but there honestly isn’t anything too lewd or feature-wise to get overly excited about.

Mokoko X is more action packed and entertaining than recently released similar titles but it is still a limiting experience. However, I don’t think fans will care as the gameplay is familiar, for better and worse. 

Also available on PC and Switch.

More Eventful Than: Pretty Girls Panic! PLUS

Don’t Forget About: Qix

If Wanting Something More Naughty Play: Waifu Discovered 2  

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon.

About the Author
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
