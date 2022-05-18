Mokoko X (Xbox One) Review with stream

Full Review

Originally released on Steam a year ago, Mokoko X has been ported to Xbox consoles after raising Kickstarter money. It is another Qix clone, aka “fill in the background picture by connecting lines while avoiding enemies” action arcade game but at least this one has some detail.

In fact, this game has a totally absurd level of detail. Each stage, which is one female in different poses, contains a ridiculous narrative that will make you laugh just as much as scratch your head. The game would be exactly the same if these stories were not there but proves that the indie dev, NAISU, wanted to give fans something a little more. Check out the stream embedded in this article to see for yourself.

For comparison, a couple Pretty Girls Panic! titles were recently released and feature very similar gameplay. The Mokoko X difference is there is more action, the girls are 3D renders as opposed to 2D sprites, and there is just more happening on screen at any given time. At the end of the day though, you are still connecting lines before enemies bump into you.

Honestly, the gameplay is totally fine to play a level or two as you wait for dinner to cook, just don’t expect the entertainment value to hold your attention for hours at a time. High scores are posted via an online leaderboard but only the top 100 scores are visible. Actually, the score text is so small you probably won’t be able to read it anyway.

There are a few difficulty settings, some tricky boss battles, and a soundtrack that goes harder than expected. The unlockable anime babes are actually sort of creepy though, as they breathe heavily and heave with devil eyes for no reason. The pay-off for playing well is unlocking a panel with these girls but there honestly isn’t anything too lewd or feature-wise to get overly excited about.

Mokoko X is more action packed and entertaining than recently released similar titles but it is still a limiting experience. However, I don’t think fans will care as the gameplay is familiar, for better and worse.

Also available on PC and Switch.

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

