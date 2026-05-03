Mockumentary Priest Simulator: Vampire Show coming to Xbox

On May 7, Priest Simulator: Vampire Show will release on Xbox Series X|S. Set in a grotesque and absurd atmosphere, this title combines shooter, hack ‘n’ slash, simulator, renovator, and sandbox genres. The game targets fans of characters like Bogdan Boner, the South Park series, or games like No More Heroes and Postal. Priest Simulator: Vampire Show is also available on PC and PlayStation 5.

Priest Simulator: Vampire Show was developed by the independent Polish studio Asmodev, which also publishes smaller titles such as Booze Masters: Freezing Moonshine and Priest Simulator: Heavy Duty. Released on PC in 2024, the game was well received by players and currently has 94% positive reviews on Steam (based on over 700 reviews). The publisher is Ultimate Games S.A.

A totally absurd shooter with exorcisms

Priest Simulator: Vampire Show is an uncompromising first-person action game. It blends multiple genres, including shooter, hack ‘n’ slash, simulator, renovator, and sandbox.

In the game by Asmodev studio, the player controls Orlok the vampire, who, after crazy events, becomes a priest in the village of San de Ville. The main goal is to fight evil and care for the faithful. The story is set in a grotesque and absurd reality.

The story in Priest Simulator: Vampire Show is told through cutscenes styled as a mockumentary. The gameplay is varied, including activities such as performing exorcisms and rebuilding the church. Players can also expect other intriguing mechanics, many side quests, and races.

On the day of the game’s release on Xbox Series X|S, the Her Ghost DLC will also be available, featuring a new storyline.

Priest Simulator: Vampire Show – Key Features:

-Fighting evil;

-An absurd and grotesque storyline;

-Mockumentary formula;

-Exorcising and shooting;

-Exciting side activities;

-An original soundtrack (by the black metal band Gruzja);

-Over 10 hours of gameplay.

Priest Simulator: Vampire Show will release on Xbox Series X|S on May 7, 2026. The standard price on consoles is $19.99/€19.99 or equivalent. The Her Ghost DLC will also launch for $2.99/€2.99.