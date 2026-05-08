Traysia (XSX) Review

Rataliaka Games is one of my favorite sleeper hit publishers. Like EastAsiaSoft, most of the games they release only cost a few dollars and focus on indie developed titles geared around one gimmick honed to a bright polish. At the same time, Ratalaika deserves a lot of respect and credit for re-releasing forgotten earlier console titles like the Dino Land, Scurge Hive, and the Shockman series. They do great work, I’ve been a loyal fan for years, but Traysia is dreadful and broken, which pains me to exclaim.

Originally released on Sega Genesis in the early 90s, Traysia was one of the worst reviewed RPGs of the era. It was poorly received back then and is even more terrible now. Not being able to move on an angle. The awkwardly long load times with each screen transition. The poorly translated dialog and confusing lack of direction. This is a slow game that doesn’t hold up well, at all.

To the developer’s credit, they did put a Band-Aid on the entire package by offering QoL features. Max stats, max gold, fast forward, save states… they are all there at the press of a button and much welcomed. They even included box art and instructional manual scans which is something fans will always appreciate. It is strange, however, when using the fast forward feature, the audio stops completely.

Unfortunately, I noticed weird things right from the opening moment. Sometimes NPCs will talk to you at the press of a button, as expected and in like any other game ever made. Other times the game will freeze for a few frames as if the game is searching for the proper dialog box to appear but then nothing will happen. Or, simply nothing will happen without the game freezing. The worst part, walking north in the main first time will trigger an unskippable cutscene which starts the quest. However, there is a game breaking bug where I was unable to progress and I got trapped within the group of NPCs. I captured this soft lock here.

In other words, the game is unplayable and was unable to even reach the first fight. However, even if this emulation glitch wasn’t present, I doubt the slow pace of play, the washed out, drab presentation, and awkward translation would be very entertaining in 2026. So I give credit to Ratalaika for once again digging deep and re-releasing another forgotten title from the 16-bit era, but unfortunately, it is better to look elsewhere in this case.

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

X/Twitter: @ZackGaz

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