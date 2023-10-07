Project Blue (XSX) Review with stream

8-Bit Legit, partners with Mega Cat Studios and Retrotainment Games, have released Project Blue, a new NES title now fully playable on Xbox, Switch and on a physical NES cartridge. Developed entirely by two people, this retro platformer is impressive just as it is fun.

If you played Battle Kid, you’ll have an idea of the Mega Man-ish gameplay mechanics of Project Blue. Playing as a bio robot, gameplay is essentially a gauntlet to clear all 256 hand designed screens. Each screen requires running, jumping, shooting, and even swimming to clear, avoiding hazards and blasting baddies along the way. With one button to jump and another to shoot, gameplay is approachable and carries a well-paced challenge. It takes tremendous skill to clear this giant run. Let’s call it “NES-hard” difficulty, but most players shouldn’t have issue venturing dozens of screens into the quest. In other words, it eventually gets NES-hard but the opening is pleasant and fast-paced.

The cyberpunk, post-apocalyptic setting is displayed well, presented with detailed backgrounds and sprite art that helps tie the visual story to the narrative. Even the soundtrack is varied and aligns with the speed of the gameplay. It is clear this is game developed with passion as the presentation values are top tier. Unique to the modern console version, border and control options are available to suit the player’s tastes. Personally, when using an Xbox controller, I much prefer to use “A” and “X” to jump and shoot instead of “A” and “B” like a NES controller and this feature has been fully implemented in this modern port.

Speaking of presentation values, the game also includes a digital instruction manual that contains all sorts of goodies for fans to enjoy, just like reading the manual on the car ride home back in the day. This feature alone proves the devs put their heart into this one since this is a feature that isn’t necessary yet it adds that level of detail that any retro fan should appreciate. However, I wish there was a save and restart function. Even with the checkpoint system, it can be exhausting starting from scratch each run.

Although you collect a couple items along the way, like a parachute that slows your fall, this isn’t a Metroidvania despite having all rooms interconnected. Gameplay is action-based and fasted paced, easily holding the attention of the player since each screen is varied. Clearing each screen usually only takes a few seconds so the sense of progression is wonderful; it is like earning a tiny badge of honor with each successful clear. It can be heart breaking when that good run ends, but it makes you feel like you can do better next time. The pacing is excellent and can easily keep any retro fan entertained for hours before that perfect run can be mastered. Most Achievements are easily earnable too.

If this game was released on NES in the late 80s or early 90s, it would have been an instant classic because it is fun to play on modern consoles today. This is easily one of the better, new indie NES titles released over the last couple years.

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

