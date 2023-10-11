Previously cancelled SNES game gets official release

Retro games Publisher The Retro Room Games has announced that Mr. Tuff, a previously cancelled action platformer game for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System, is now available on their Store at $49.99.

Mr. Tuff was originally scheduled for release in 1994 but was later canceled, and is now being launched for the first time on the SNES. They are offering 100 limited editions for initial orders, which include stickers and unique boxes.

“It feels like a straight-up perfect action platformer from the best of the 16-bit era”, says John Roo, CEO at The Retro Room Games. “It’s probably my favorite game to publish so far”.

The game’s storyline involves an earth taken over by army robots after the population escapes to the planet Utopia. Take on the role of Mr. Tuff, tasked with rescuing the world for the peaceful domestic robots.

Mr. Tuff available in both NTSC and PAL versions and comes with a box, full-color manual, and cartridge.