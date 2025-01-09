Pop’n Twinbee (GB, 1990) – ENABLE THE LINK CABLE

Pop’n Twinbee on Gameboy was first released in Japan in 1990 then a few years later in Europe. America, sadly, did not see this vertical shooter.

The linked co-op gameplay in this Gameboy version of Pop’n Twinbee is entertaining thanks to the stable connection, quality pacing, and bell power-ups.

Years later, Konami re-released several of their classic Gameboy titles into compilation carts that were only released on Europe, updating them to support the Gameboy Color. Sadly, this re-release of Pop’n TwinBee saw the removal of the 2-player linked co-op mode (I’m guessing to save cart space).